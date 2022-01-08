911: Lone Star - Episode 3.03 - Shock & Thaw - Press Release

ART GROWS CONCERNED WHEN AL BECOMES HOOKED ON PLAYING POKER, MISSES A CLASS AND IS LATE FOR WORK, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 20. “Poker / Pokar” – Art grows concerned when Al gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work. Also, Lizzie and Brett’s relationship grows stronger, but she struggles with dating again for the first time in a few years, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Jan. 20 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
