911: Lone Star - Episode 3.03 - Shock & Thaw - Press Release

The fact that 2022 is just around the corner might be shocking for many of us, but that doesn't make it any less true. While the confounding passage of time can be a real bummer, the new year does bring at least one piece of good news: mid-season premiere dates. For CBS, the first weeks of January will bring new episodes of a lot of fan-favorites as they return after their winter hiatuses. The Equalizer, all of the remaining NCIS shows, Bob (Hearts) Abishola, and more will return at the top of the new year.

