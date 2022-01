The Apex Legends Dark Depths Event has been revealed, launching the new Arenas map "Habitat" and a boatload of new cosmetics early next week. Apex Legends is a little more than halfway done with Season 11, the latest season of the Battle Royale game which introduced the new Legend Ash. Although Season 11 had a bit of a rough start, it's since stabilized (more or less) and ran LTEs such as the pirate-themed Raiders Collection Event late last year. Now, a new event featuring shiny new aquatic-themed cosmetics and a brand-new Arenas map is here — get ready to go into the Dark Depths!

