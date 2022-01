Found naturally in the earth’s crust, lead is a heavy metal known for its softness, malleability, low melting point and resistance to corrosion. Before it was known to be toxic, lead was widely used across a variety of industries and applications. It was used in gasoline to prevent vehicle engine knock, in solder to seal cans of food, in house paints to make them stronger, and in pipes used to bring water into homes and buildings. Though no longer found in paint or gasoline, lead is still found in car batteries, ammunition, weights, roofing materials, radiation protection and in tanks that hold corrosive liquids. Lead also persists in and around older homes, primarily through old paint, fixtures and pipes.

