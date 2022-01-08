ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

By Sebastian Smith, SAUL LOEB
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvi4s_0dgX19zN00
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the late US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2022 /AFP

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done.

The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history.

But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.

"It will be quite some time before we seen another" like him, Schumer said.

In the main eulogy, Obama emphasized Reid's physical and mental toughness, the "steel" that dated to his days as a boxer who, while typically not the biggest or strongest athlete, "never gave up."

But Obama said the biggest qualities in Reid were those "in short supply today ... qualities that are exactly what democracy requires."

"First and foremost, Harry was a pragmatist. At a time when so many Americans across the political spectrum apply strict purity tests... Harry had a different view," Obama said.

"Harry may have been a proud Democratic partisan. He didn't shy away from bare-knuckle politics," he said. But "he met people where they are."

"He got things done," Obama said.

The last speaker of the day was Biden, who also mixed admiration with nostalgia for Reid's values at a moment when, he said, "America is under attack" from radical right-wing forces.

"If Harry said he was going to do something, he did it. He didn't do with the modern day rationale" of finding excuses, Biden said, his voice rising.

"He led... not just by speaking but by listening, by hearing all points of view, finding common ground," Biden said.

Reid, he continued, was an ordinary American who provided "proof that there's nothing ordinary about Americans."

- Working class hero -

Despite his hardscrabble upbringing, Reid was elected to the Senate in 1986 and became the chamber's Democratic leader in the 2004 elections.

He served as the majority leader from 2007 to 2015.

Reid often referred to his working-class origins -- his father was a miner, his mother a laundress, and neither parent graduated from high school.

He hitchhiked 40 miles (65 kilometers) as a teenager to attend the nearest high school, and put himself through George Washington University Law School by working nights as a member of the US Capitol Police.

Quixotic, he once filibustered the Republicans by himself for nine hours, reading from the history book he wrote about his hometown of Searchlight.

Reid was more conservative than most other Democrats in the Senate.

A practicing Mormon, he was staunchly against abortion rights -- a stance that sometimes found him working at cross purposes with others in his Democratic caucus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. The three liberal justices on the court appeared to strongly favor both mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden comforts families in fire-devastated Colorado

Some asked to hug, others got hugged without asking and one man, wearing the only clothes he had left, just clasped hands with Joe Biden as the US president made an emotional tour Friday of a devastating Colorado wildfire. Surrounded by apocalyptic damage from the inferno, Biden sought to comfort locals. The 79-year-old Democrat has long been famous for his ability to show empathy with the suffering and his powers were on full display as he moved along a line of families and firefighters in Louisville, which burned to cinders in the December 30 Marshall Fire. "We lost everything," a man told Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy