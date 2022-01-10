ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

 3 days ago
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m.

The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began.

“Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3.

Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm.

CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators.

“We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.”

The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.

Comments / 22

Patrick Irishcharm
3d ago

It's sad how little some people respect the most amazing gift "Life"! I pray that this soul is being comforted in heaven ! ❤️

Reply(8)
28
left
2d ago

Tyrone murdered a white or Latina lesbian? Hopefully, he doesn't get caught...Tyrone is really having a blast this year with new bail reforms, and Democrats making everything legal.

Reply(1)
5
Tracy Schlude
3d ago

So sad! My hearts goes out to the family and pray the find who did this to her 🙏🏻 RIP

Reply
11
