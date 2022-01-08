ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Sunday, much colder weather returns soon

By Robert Whitehurst
WMBF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the warmth Sunday, the coldest weather so far this season arrives soon!. Temperatures turn much warmer Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Afternoon highs...

