Ron Harper Jr. keys Rutgers in rout of Nebraska, 93-65

By PISCATAWAY, N.J.
 1 day ago

Ron Harper Jr. scored 29 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as Rutgers routed Nebraska 93-65 for its fourth straight win Saturday.

The 93 points are the most Rutgers has ever scored in regulation in a Big Ten game.

Harper, who scored 20 points in a win over Michigan on Tuesday and entered the game averaging 15.3 points per game, hit 3 of 6 from behind the arc and was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Aundre Hyatt and Dean Reiber each hit 3-pointers to put Rutgers in front for good midway through the first half. Reiber took a feed from Harper in the paint and dunked with a second left to give the Scarlet Knights a 44-31 advantage at intermission after shooting just under 52 percent through the first 20 minutes.

Hyatt hit both of his 3-point attempts, scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench for Rutgers (9-5, 3-1 Big 10). Clifford Omoruyi, Paul Mulcahy and Reiber each added 10 points and Mulcahy contributed team highs in rebounds (seven) and assists (eight). Rutgers was 35 of 60 from the field (58.3%), knocking down 10 of 18 from deep, and converted 13 of 14 from the line.

Bryce McGowens scored 17 points to lead Nebraska (6-10, 0-5). Derrick Walker added 12 points and C.J. Wilcher chipped in 11 points off the bench. The Cornhuskers were outrebounded 37-21. Nebraska now has lost nine of its last 10 games and dropped its fifth straight to open conference play.

Rutgers plays at Penn State Tuesday. Nebraska hosts Illinois Tuesday before traveling to face No. 3 Purdue Friday.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

IN THIS ARTICLE
