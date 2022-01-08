ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama to spend $1M on training students for tourism work

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama plans to spend $1 million to prepare as many as 2,000 students to work in its hospitality industry.

The funding was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday during a tourism conference on the Gulf Coast. Lodging companies, restaurants, and attractions there are seeing record numbers of visitors. Yet, they often struggle to find a sufficient number of employees.

The money will allow students to train online through the state’s two-year college system at locations across Alabama.

State tourism director Lee Sentell says industry leaders on the coast and in Birmingham, Mobile, and elsewhere sought state assistance in attracting new workers.

