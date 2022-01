Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s new political maps have been approved. For the first time in state history, a commission of Michigan residents voted on the state senate, house, and congressional boundaries. This, after voter 61% approved an amendment in 2018 transferring redistricting power from state lawmakers to citizens. “We went out into the state of Michigan, met with so many citizens, and came up with maps that we could all agree on,” MICRC Republican Member Cynthia Orton says.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO