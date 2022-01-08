ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles elevate 10 practice squad players for Week 18 matchup vs. Cowboys

By Glenn Erby
date 2022-01-08
 1 day ago
The Eagles announced the following roster moves ahead of tonight’s game, including elevating 10 practice squad players for Saturday’s matchup against Dallas.

Jason Kelce is the only player on the reserve/COVID-19 list activated for Saturday’s game, as his consecutive start streak will remain intact.

The Eagles will play without Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Genardy Avery, Marcus Epps, Nate Herbig, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Alex Singleton, and Jack Stoll.

List

G/T Kayode Awosika

The former Buffalo offensive tackle will get to show Howie Roseman what he can do.

LB Christian Elliss

Activated from the Practice Squad as COVID-19 replacements for tonight’s game:

RB Jason Huntley

RB Jason Huntley

Huntley has spent the entire season on the practice squad and will backup Kenneth Gainwell.

DB Jared Mayden

DB Jared Mayden

TE Noah Togiai

TE Noah Togiai

OT Casey Tucker

An undrafted free agent who entered the league with Philadelphia, Togiai has spent most of this season on the practice squad.

OT Casey Tucker

Casey Tucker

DT Raequan Williams

DT Raequan Williams

The former Michigan State defensive tackle has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

DT Marvin Wilson

DT Marvin Wilson

CB Mac McCain

CB Mac McCain

