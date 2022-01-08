Eagles' 53 man roster for Week 18 matchup vs. Cowboys with news and notes
The Eagles are just hours from kicking off their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, and the 53-man roster could look significantly different with 11 players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the time of this post.
Jason Kelce will likely start to keep his consecutive games streak intact, while DeVonta Smith could see playing time since he’s less than 40-yards away from a franchise rookie record.
It’s unknown if Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback, but here’s your current 53-man roster, that’ll be updated throughout the day.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
It’s still unknown if Hurts will see any snaps against the Cowboys and we could end up waiting until the inactive period for an official announcement.
#2 CB Darius Slay
The Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback could be among those listed as inactive.
#4 K Jake Elliott
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Smith is less than 40-yards away from passing DeVonta Smith’s rookie record and head coach Nick Sirianni could give him the opportunity.
#7 QB Reid Sinnett
If Jalen Hurts is indeed listed as inactive, Sinnett could get plenty of playing time.
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
If Hurts is inactive, Minshew could get the start or backup Reid Sinnett at quarterback.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Gainwell could get the bulk of the carries on Saturday night.
#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Arcega-Whiteside could be in line for a huge amount of the targets on Saturday.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Sanders is still on the active roster and has been ruled out.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
#36 CB Tay Gowan
#42 S K'Von Wallace
#62 C Jason Kelce
#75 DE Tarron Jackson
Jackson could see a bulk of the time at defensive end.
#76 G/T Jack Anderson
#77 LT Andre Dillard
#80 TE Tyree Jackson
With Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Jackson could see a ton of targets.
