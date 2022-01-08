ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' 53 man roster for Week 18 matchup vs. Cowboys with news and notes

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qezGz_0dgWyAms00

The Eagles are just hours from kicking off their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, and the 53-man roster could look significantly different with 11 players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the time of this post.

Jason Kelce will likely start to keep his consecutive games streak intact, while DeVonta Smith could see playing time since he’s less than 40-yards away from a franchise rookie record.

It’s unknown if Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback, but here’s your current 53-man roster, that’ll be updated throughout the day.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcRmZ_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s still unknown if Hurts will see any snaps against the Cowboys and we could end up waiting until the inactive period for an official announcement.

#2 CB Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2f8b_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback could be among those listed as inactive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrGMQ_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

#4 K Jake Elliott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riyzF_0dgWyAms00
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

#6 WR Devonta Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyeZO_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is less than 40-yards away from passing DeVonta Smith’s rookie record and head coach Nick Sirianni could give him the opportunity.

#7 QB Reid Sinnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMh8W_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

If Jalen Hurts is indeed listed as inactive, Sinnett could get plenty of playing time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXneH_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddFfR_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

If Hurts is inactive, Minshew could get the start or backup Reid Sinnett at quarterback.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peMnP_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell could get the bulk of the carries on Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8eZn_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5642_0dgWyAms00
(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFMAz_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Arcega-Whiteside could be in line for a huge amount of the targets on Saturday.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfmda_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is still on the active roster and has been ruled out.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr8mp_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1uFc_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pb8ig_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01luRV_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

#36 CB Tay Gowan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyuBj_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

#42 S K'Von Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWqLb_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGzJ0_0dgWyAms00
Rick Lovato
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boEVw_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ylfsf_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Bart Young)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBcty_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

#62 C Jason Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DARdV_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3oj0_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41J5f4_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atsZg_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpKfC_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Vyo_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJsNL_0dgWyAms00
Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson (75) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson could see a bulk of the time at defensive end.

#76 G/T Jack Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwCsh_0dgWyAms00

#77 LT Andre Dillard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fz04m_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2j0w_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

#80 TE Tyree Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8BcG_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Jackson could see a ton of targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Atb9L_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#90 DE Ryan Kerrigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYNYD_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOmtB_0dgWyAms00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNy8b_0dgWyAms00
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxbzX_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

#96 DE Derek Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhcYs_0dgWyAms00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWNWM_0dgWyAms00
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

#98 DT Hassan Ridgeway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKaDC_0dgWyAms00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#Hurts#K Jake Elliott#Wr#De Ryan Kerrigan#De Derek Barnett
On3.com

Cowboys key defensive piece enters locker room with injury

The Dallas Cowboys may have an injury concern for the playoffs as a key defensive player walked off the field to the locker room against the Philadelphia Eagles. Linebacker Keanu Neal appeared to be injured during the game, leaving Dallas with two linebackers active in Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 18: Game time, TV schedule, odds and how to watch live online

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will play their 2021 NFL season finale in Week 18, hosting the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) in a rivalry game that likely won’t have significant postseason implications for either team. Both teams will be missing starters due to COVID and injuries, and there’s a good chance...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 18 playoff implications, seeding possibilities

If you’re excited about Saturday’s Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game, here’s some good news: You might get it twice in eight days — in two different cities. Both the Cowboys and Eagles are already guaranteed spots in the 2021 NFL postseason. But whom, where, and when they’ll play is still TBD. We go through the many playoff scenarios and seeding possibilities for both the Eagles and Cowboys.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys activate critical pass catcher for matchup vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have officially activated tight end Blake Jarwin from the reserve/designated for return list, ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles tonight. The news is big for the Cowboys’ offense, as now they’ll have two talented tight ends for Dak Prescott to look for down the field, Jarwin and Dalton Schultz.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

The 3 Best Cowboys vs. Eagles Player Props

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play host to the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Saturday night in a special edition of primetime NFL football. Both teams have clinched playoff spots and neither controls its own destiny in terms of final seeding in the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles have also had several players in COVID-19 protocols throughout the week, further muddying the waters. These factors have created a great deal of uncertainty as to what players will be taking the field for this contest.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy