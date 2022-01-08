Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 .

“There is an answer to this winter surge and it’s simple: the vaccine and the booster,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. parents and guardians don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It’s safe and widely available. This is the one of the best ways to keep our numbers down, as well as wearing a mask and staying home if sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 425,782

– 425,782 Total Positive – 90,132

– 90,132 Percent Positive – 21.17%

– 21.17% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.15%

– 22.15% Patient Hospitalization – 11,843 (+295)

– 11,843 (+295) Patients Newly Admitted – 2,144

– 2,144 Patients in ICU – 1483 (+34)

– 1483 (+34) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 720 (+16)

– 720 (+16) Total Discharges – 241,729 (+1,726)

– 241,729 (+1,726) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,344

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,297,800

– 34,297,800 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 108,077

– 108,077 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 556,642

– 556,642 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.7%

– 89.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.9%

– 80.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.3%

– 83.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.6%

– 78.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.2%

– 70.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%

– 85.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Capital Region 189.67 199.43 219.87 Central New York 217.66 239.91 257.13 Finger Lakes 158.94 172.37 185.50 Long Island 423.40 411.38 406.80 Mid-Hudson 334.36 338.51 345.40 Mohawk Valley 158.31 172.65 185.95 New York City 471.91 473.86 470.23 North Country 124.22 136.39 152.04 Southern Tier 157.02 171.06 182.48 Western New York 207.50 223.67 239.91 Statewide 359.36 363.41 366.82

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Capital Region 18.72% 18.94% 19.81% Central New York 20.70% 22.02% 22.26% Finger Lakes 19.44% 20.04% 20.10% Long Island 26.76% 26.58% 26.46% Mid-Hudson 23.10% 23.08% 23.06% Mohawk Valley 16.89% 17.18% 17.46% New York City 22.42% 22.16% 21.75% North Country 15.79% 16.07% 16.34% Southern Tier 15.70% 15.58% 15.64% Western New York 20.68% 21.31% 22.13% Statewide 22.48% 22.36% 22.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Bronx 27.53% 26.65% 25.94% Kings 20.99% 20.69% 20.36% New York 17.85% 17.75% 17.24% Queens 24.32% 24.28% 24.15% Richmond 24.47% 23.98% 23.43%

Yesterday, 90,132 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 4,056,827. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 46,262 1,031 Allegany 7,320 52 Broome 36,704 508 Cattaraugus 12,242 166 Cayuga 12,627 193 Chautauqua 19,018 310 Chemung 16,520 269 Chenango 7,313 109 Clinton 11,178 289 Columbia 7,713 175 Cortland 8,012 176 Delaware 6,080 103 Dutchess 52,215 1,110 Erie 168,530 3,397 Essex 4,169 107 Franklin 7,010 128 Fulton 9,739 113 Genesee 11,067 171 Greene 6,805 109 Hamilton 704 12 Herkimer 11,053 160 Jefferson 14,586 231 Lewis 5,067 62 Livingston 9,222 145 Madison 9,976 161 Monroe 125,927 2,235 Montgomery 9,224 174 Nassau 343,597 6,617 Niagara 38,617 738 NYC 1,871,136 47,591 Oneida 42,962 688 Onondaga 82,087 1,899 Ontario 15,483 257 Orange 87,890 2,137 Orleans 6,978 113 Oswego 19,048 373 Otsego 7,351 190 Putnam 19,693 403 Rensselaer 23,915 561 Rockland 77,349 1,574 Saratoga 35,300 745 Schenectady 25,456 493 Schoharie 3,736 67 Schuyler 2,630 34 Seneca 4,334 80 St. Lawrence 16,136 170 Steuben 15,622 209 Suffolk 366,663 6,992 Sullivan 14,441 415 Tioga 8,370 139 Tompkins 13,097 284 Ulster 24,817 471 Warren 10,360 266 Washington 9,241 156 Wayne 13,386 200 Westchester 211,487 4,432 Wyoming 6,786 111 Yates 2,576 31

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 368 278 76% 90 24% Central New York 255 205 80% 50 20% Finger Lakes 622 406 65% 216 35% Long Island 2,112 1,333 63% 779 37% Mid-Hudson 1,288 830 64% 458 36% Mohawk Valley 138 87 63% 51 37% New York City 6,183 3,099 50% 3,084 50% North Country 91 65 71% 26 29% Southern Tier 212 130 61% 82 39% Western New York 574 414 72% 160 28% Statewide 11,843 6,847 58% 4,996 42%

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Omicron continues to circulate at extremely high levels and numbers will be updated on Monday. As of yesterday, data showed the Omicron variant comprised of 94% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/24/21 and 1/6/22.

Yesterday, 154 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 9 Broome 2 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 3 Erie 10 Essex 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 23 Manhattan 13 Monroe 3 Nassau 11 Niagara 2 Oneida 2 Onondaga 5 Ontario 2 Orange 5 Otsego 1 Queens 22 Richmond 2 Rockland 2 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 19 Sullivan 1 Sullivan 1 Westchester 4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov , text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 23,415 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,094 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 945,685 1,510 861,282 1,164 Central New York 632,046 533 583,750 541 Finger Lakes 842,802 1,155 777,613 1,065 Long Island 2,106,733 3,406 1,856,862 2,100 Mid-Hudson 1,648,318 2,388 1,435,463 1,768 Mohawk Valley 318,409 289 294,552 268 New York City 7,714,979 12,240 6,739,526 8,392 North Country 295,796 265 266,845 237 Southern Tier 429,333 495 391,945 433 Western New York 930,450 1,134 848,990 1,126 Statewide 15,864,551 23,415 14,056,828 17,094

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 379,489 4,410 20,463 Central New York 240,137 2,634 13,985 Finger Lakes 385,469 5,094 22,877 Long Island 736,027 9,065 51,103 Mid-Hudson 595,187 7,209 39,071 Mohawk Valley 131,489 1,547 7,304 New York City 1,837,847 22,438 115,570 North Country 112,498 1,272 6,869 Southern Tier 176,071 2,346 10,287 Western New York 424,537 4,698 21,548 Statewide 5,018,751 60,713 309,077

