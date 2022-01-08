ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 .

“There is an answer to this winter surge and it’s simple: the vaccine and the booster,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. parents and guardians don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It’s safe and widely available. This is the one of the best ways to keep our numbers down, as well as wearing a mask and staying home if sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 425,782
  • Total Positive – 90,132
  • Percent Positive – 21.17%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.15%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 11,843 (+295)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 2,144
  • Patients in ICU – 1483 (+34)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 720 (+16)
  • Total Discharges – 241,729 (+1,726)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,344

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,297,800
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 108,077
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 556,642
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022
Capital Region 189.67 199.43 219.87
Central New York 217.66 239.91 257.13
Finger Lakes 158.94 172.37 185.50
Long Island 423.40 411.38 406.80
Mid-Hudson 334.36 338.51 345.40
Mohawk Valley 158.31 172.65 185.95
New York City 471.91 473.86 470.23
North Country 124.22 136.39 152.04
Southern Tier 157.02 171.06 182.48
Western New York 207.50 223.67 239.91
Statewide 359.36 363.41 366.82

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022
Capital Region 18.72% 18.94% 19.81%
Central New York 20.70% 22.02% 22.26%
Finger Lakes 19.44% 20.04% 20.10%
Long Island 26.76% 26.58% 26.46%
Mid-Hudson 23.10% 23.08% 23.06%
Mohawk Valley 16.89% 17.18% 17.46%
New York City 22.42% 22.16% 21.75%
North Country 15.79% 16.07% 16.34%
Southern Tier 15.70% 15.58% 15.64%
Western New York 20.68% 21.31% 22.13%
Statewide 22.48% 22.36% 22.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022
Bronx 27.53% 26.65% 25.94%
Kings 20.99% 20.69% 20.36%
New York 17.85% 17.75% 17.24%
Queens 24.32% 24.28% 24.15%
Richmond 24.47% 23.98% 23.43%

Yesterday, 90,132 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 4,056,827. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 46,262 1,031
Allegany 7,320 52
Broome 36,704 508
Cattaraugus 12,242 166
Cayuga 12,627 193
Chautauqua 19,018 310
Chemung 16,520 269
Chenango 7,313 109
Clinton 11,178 289
Columbia 7,713 175
Cortland 8,012 176
Delaware 6,080 103
Dutchess 52,215 1,110
Erie 168,530 3,397
Essex 4,169 107
Franklin 7,010 128
Fulton 9,739 113
Genesee 11,067 171
Greene 6,805 109
Hamilton 704 12
Herkimer 11,053 160
Jefferson 14,586 231
Lewis 5,067 62
Livingston 9,222 145
Madison 9,976 161
Monroe 125,927 2,235
Montgomery 9,224 174
Nassau 343,597 6,617
Niagara 38,617 738
NYC 1,871,136 47,591
Oneida 42,962 688
Onondaga 82,087 1,899
Ontario 15,483 257
Orange 87,890 2,137
Orleans 6,978 113
Oswego 19,048 373
Otsego 7,351 190
Putnam 19,693 403
Rensselaer 23,915 561
Rockland 77,349 1,574
Saratoga 35,300 745
Schenectady 25,456 493
Schoharie 3,736 67
Schuyler 2,630 34
Seneca 4,334 80
St. Lawrence 16,136 170
Steuben 15,622 209
Suffolk 366,663 6,992
Sullivan 14,441 415
Tioga 8,370 139
Tompkins 13,097 284
Ulster 24,817 471
Warren 10,360 266
Washington 9,241 156
Wayne 13,386 200
Westchester 211,487 4,432
Wyoming 6,786 111
Yates 2,576 31

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 368 278 76% 90 24%
Central New York 255 205 80% 50 20%
Finger Lakes 622 406 65% 216 35%
Long Island 2,112 1,333 63% 779 37%
Mid-Hudson 1,288 830 64% 458 36%
Mohawk Valley 138 87 63% 51 37%
New York City 6,183 3,099 50% 3,084 50%
North Country 91 65 71% 26 29%
Southern Tier 212 130 61% 82 39%
Western New York 574 414 72% 160 28%
Statewide 11,843 6,847 58% 4,996 42%

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Omicron continues to circulate at extremely high levels and numbers will be updated on Monday. As of yesterday, data showed the Omicron variant comprised of 94% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/24/21 and 1/6/22.

Yesterday, 154 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
County New Deaths
Albany 1
Bronx 9
Broome 2
Cattaraugus 1
Cayuga 1
Chemung 1
Chenango 1
Cortland 1
Dutchess 3
Erie 10
Essex 1
Jefferson 1
Kings 23
Manhattan 13
Monroe 3
Nassau 11
Niagara 2
Oneida 2
Onondaga 5
Ontario 2
Orange 5
Otsego 1
Queens 22
Richmond 2
Rockland 2
Schenectady 1
Suffolk 19
Sullivan 1
Westchester 4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov , text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 23,415 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,094 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 945,685 1,510 861,282 1,164
Central New York 632,046 533 583,750 541
Finger Lakes 842,802 1,155 777,613 1,065
Long Island 2,106,733 3,406 1,856,862 2,100
Mid-Hudson 1,648,318 2,388 1,435,463 1,768
Mohawk Valley 318,409 289 294,552 268
New York City 7,714,979 12,240 6,739,526 8,392
North Country 295,796 265 266,845 237
Southern Tier 429,333 495 391,945 433
Western New York 930,450 1,134 848,990 1,126
Statewide 15,864,551 23,415 14,056,828 17,094
Booster/Additional Shots
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 379,489 4,410 20,463
Central New York 240,137 2,634 13,985
Finger Lakes 385,469 5,094 22,877
Long Island 736,027 9,065 51,103
Mid-Hudson 595,187 7,209 39,071
Mohawk Valley 131,489 1,547 7,304
New York City 1,837,847 22,438 115,570
North Country 112,498 1,272 6,869
Southern Tier 176,071 2,346 10,287
Western New York 424,537 4,698 21,548
Statewide 5,018,751 60,713 309,077
