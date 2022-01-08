ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Your view: AARP not the one with a conflict of interest on drug prices

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtLg5_0dgWy1va00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The op-ed, “AARP has a conflict of interest when it comes to drug pricing legislation,” reads like all the other opinions that Big Pharma and its enablers recycle. If anyone has a conflict, it is astroturf groups like Patients Rising, claiming to speak for patients but cozying up to Big Pharma.

For decades, millions of seniors across our country have been forced to pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Many older Americans must decide between life-saving medications or paying for other necessities, such as rent or food.

Congress moved one step closer to solving this issue when the House passed the Build Back Better Act, which would finally allow Medicare to negotiate the prices it pays for some prescription drugs. In every other market, buyers and sellers negotiate, and bigger buyers use their buying power to get what amounts to a bulk discount. But Big Pharma has had its handcuffs on Medicare for well over a decade and that must change.

Blocking change hurts seniors, everyone who pays into health insurance, and taxpayers — since we all bear the costs of today’s out-of-control drug prices through higher premiums, cost-sharing and taxes.

Here is the truth: The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says reform would result in one less new drug out of hundreds over the next decade; meanwhile, millions of seniors would have more affordable access.

Medicines only work if patients can afford them.

John Hishta

AARP Senior Vice President of Campaigns

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Hundreds of Prescription Drugs Have Higher Prices in 2022

Jan. 4, 2022 -- Drugs companies raised prices on hundreds of medications on Jan. 1, with most prices up 5% on average. Prices went up on 460 drugs, which tracks in line with recent years, according to STAT News. The beginning of the new year is the most popular time for drug companies to increase prices, and more will likely come throughout January.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

List prices for 460 drugs increased Jan. 1

Drugmakers on Jan. 1 increased the list price of 460 medications by a median of 4.9 percent, according to data from 46brooklyn, a nonprofit drug research firm. The price hikes are comparable to those seen at the start of previous years. On Jan. 1, 2021, drugmakers increased the price of 629 drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
INFORUM

Letter: Recent AARP hit piece one of many lodged by Big Pharma

The op-ed, “AARP has a conflict of interest when it comes to drug pricing legislation,” reads like all the other opinions that Big Pharma and its enablers recycle. If anyone has a conflict, it is astroturf groups like Patients Rising, claiming to speak for patients but cozying up to Big Pharma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nevada Current

Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Among the most potentially transformational changes in the Democrats’ social and climate bill — still pending, albeit precariously, in the Senate — are a set of long-sought changes intended to tamp down the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs. The $2 trillion spending package would ensure Americans don’t pay more than $35 when they […] The post Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Conflict Of Interest#Medicare#Big Pharma#Americans#House
theseniorvoice.net

Can We Control Drug Prices?

Americans pay nearly three times as much for drugs as patients in dozens of other countries. Page 7 of the January issue.
HEALTH
Arizona Capitol Times

Congress: Lower the cost of prescription drugs

Drug prices have increased tremendously over the last several decades. These price increases have affected a wide range of drugs, impacting nearly all Americans who rely on prescription medications to maintain their health. This increase in the prices of drugs in the U.S. represents one of the major threats to the health of the population, economic growth, and trade flows. This is not new information, of course. But what is novel is that the U.S. government is finally poised to do something about it – so long as Congress agrees to it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

The big-ticket drugs that have higher prices in 2022

Drug companies raised the prices on hundreds of medications on Jan. 1, with most prices up 5% to 6% on average. Why it matters: The start of the new year is the most popular time for drug companies to hike prices, and even though high drug prices remain one of the biggest political health care issues, increases in 2022 are tracking in line with other recent years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm

Following a months-long and unprecedented review, Medicare officials expect to announce within the next couple of weeks whether the program will cover the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The drug's benefits are in question and its annual price tag tops $28,000. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) tend...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AARP
Montana Standard

Guest view: Know your health insurance options

You may be taking some time this winter break to rest, relax and practice self-care. We encourage some of that self-care to include looking into your health insurance. Yes, I know, not exactly what you want to do with your time off, but we promise you, your future self will thank you!
PERSONAL FINANCE
Salon

Millions could lose Medicaid coverage just as omicron surges — if Biden doesn't act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Unless the Biden administration extends a public health emergency declaration that's set to expire in just nine days, millions of vulnerable people across the U.S.—including many children—could soon be booted off Medicaid amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy