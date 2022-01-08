ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Joining big club

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Groulx is on track to be recalled by the Ducks...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Joins big club

Lyon was recalled from the taxi squad for Saturday's tilt with Florida, Walt Ruff of the Canes' official site reports. Lyon's promotion could indicate that either Frederik Andersen or Antti Raanta won't be available for Saturday's game. The 29-year-old stopped 27-of-29 shots in his lone NHL appearance this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Austin Wagner: Joins NHL club

The Kings recalled Wagner from AHL Ontario on Saturday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old figures to serve as a depth forward for the Kings but could slot into the lineup at some point. Wagner has four goals and three assists in 19 games for AHL Ontario this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Luff: Back with big club

Luff was called up from the taxi squad Saturday. Luff scored in his previous appearance, though he continues to bounce between the taxi squad and active roster. The 24-year-old will likely play in a fourth-line role if he suits up Saturday versus the Coyotes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Makes hats drop

Landeskog scored three goals on five shots, two on the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game-winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. Landeskog has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.
NHL
CBS Sports

Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Season ends on sour note

Taylor recorded 15 rushes for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards. As expected, Taylor worked efficiently against Jacksonville's defense, an effort that was aided by runs of 23 and 13 yards. However, he was stuffed on fourth down multiple times, including once at the goal line at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Taylor also had game script working against him, with the Colts unexpectedly working from behind after the opening possession. The result was his lowest carry total since Week 6, and the first time he hasn't attempted at least 20 rushes in his last four contests. Despite the disappointing close to the campaign on both an individual and team level, Taylor racked up 2,171 total yards from scrimmage with 20 trips to the end zone across 17 games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Placed on injured list

Oshie (illness) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was able to participate in Thursday's practice session, but the Capitals are electing to be cautious as he works his way back from a non-COVID illness. The 35-year-old winger will be eligible to return when the Capitals return home for a Monday showdown against the Bruins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Sends Wild into overtime with goal

Zuccarello scored one goal on five shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals on Saturday. Zuccarello scored the key goal for the Wild, knotting the score at 2-2 in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. The 34-year-old had not notched a goal since Dec. 12 against Vegas, though he had four assists during that span and contributed at least one shot in each contest. Zuccarello now has points in four-straight and 27 through 27 games on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Titans' Jordan Wilkins: Moves to active roster

Wilkins was elevated from the Titans' practice squad Saturday. The Titans opted not to activate Derrick Henry (foot) off injured reserve, which set the stage for Wilkins to make his first appearance with another AFC South squad. Don't expect the lumbering Wilkins to see a significant amount of carries unless the Titans see a sizable lead Sunday in the quest to lock up the No. 1 seed.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Limited scoring output

Conley had nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers. Conley returned from a one-game absence due to injury management and while his scoring numbers were not very high, he did have a strong outing when it comes to filling out the stat sheet. The veteran point guard only holds a secondary role on offense for the Jazz, as evidenced by the fact that he's scored 15 or fewer points in five of his last six appearances.
NBA

