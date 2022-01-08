Packers activate C Josh Myers off injured reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie center Josh Myers off of injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move on Saturday.
Myers has not played since he injured his knee in Week 6 against the Bears.

