NFL

Packers activate C Josh Myers off injured reserve

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 1 day ago

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie center Josh Myers off of injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move on Saturday.

Myers has not played since he injured his knee in Week 6 against the Bears.

