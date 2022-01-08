ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

KidsMatter and Naperville Park District Community Job Fair

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal non-profit KidsMatter and the Naperville Park District partnered up for their annual Community Job Fair. “Our whole goal at KidsMatter is to build young people who say ‘no’ to destructive choices and ‘yes’ to their endless possibilities. And one of the endless possibilities is connecting them to the world...

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

COVID-19 Surge | In-Person Learning | Community Job Fair

The City of Naperville COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of active cases in Naperville has now topped 4,000. 4,006 were reported as of January 5, a record high. Edward Hospital in Naperville reported its own high for that same day of 120 inpatients with confirmed cases. Available data shows that of those, 64 were not vaccinated, 36 were vaccinated, and four were partially vaccinated. No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported there over the past 48 hours, and there are 5 fewer inpatients with COVID-19 reported there today. As of January 2, the seven-day rolling positivity average for Will County was 22.2%, with DuPage County at 20.1% according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Vaccination data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 67.5% of those eligible in Will County are fully vaccinated, with 78% in DuPage County.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

YMCA Vaccine Requirement | COVID Testing Site Expanded Hours | ICN Food Drive

Naperville’s Fry Family YMCA will join 13 other YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago locations to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone age five and up. Guests will need to bring a vaccination card or similar proof of vaccination, and proof of identification if they are over 16 years old. Some exceptions apply, including those with medical or religious exemptions, but only if they show proof of the exemption and a professionally administered negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering. The Fry Family YMCA and five other locations in areas surrounding Cook County will begin enforcement February 1, whereas eight YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Cook County locations began the policy January 3 in line with the county’s vaccine requirement.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Edward-Elmhurst Health and NorthShore University HealthSystem Merger Finalized

The merger between healthcare networks Edward-Elmhurst Health and Northshore University HealthSystem has been finalized, a Tuesday release said. The merger creates the third largest health system and second largest physician network in Illinois, with nine hospitals and over 300 ambulatory locations across six counties in northeast Illinois. It connects 25,000 team members, including 6,000 physicians, to serve an area that includes over 4.2 million residents.
ELMHURST, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Naperville, IL
Society
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

COVID Update | WCHD Vaccine Milestone | D204 Boundary Discussion

According to the CDC, 73% of COVID-19 cases nationwide are now attributed to the latest variant, Omicron. Locally, IDPH is reporting that our county’s positivity rates are both under the 8% target threshold. DuPage County is at 5.8% and Will County is at 7.6%. As of December 20, the City of Naperville has 1,325 active cases. This is the highest number of active cases the city has had for the year.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park District#Job Fair#House#Career Pathways#Naperville News 17
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Local Health Experts Give Guidance on Holiday Gatherings as COVID-19 Metrics Rise

DuPage County health experts are raising awareness about potential threats to public health and safety as people look to gather for the holidays amid rising COVID-19 metrics. As of Monday, DuPage County reported more than 642 new cases on average each day and 233 individuals hospitalized in the county’s six hospitals. It has prompted a 7-day rolling average of new cases reported each day and the number of hospitalizations to approximately double since Thanksgiving.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Fire Chief’s Citizen Award | Property Tax Levy And Abatement | Santa Stroll

At last night’s city council meeting, Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis presented the Fire Chief’s Citizen Award to Adam Mastrogiovanni. Officials took time to recognize the Naperville resident for taking action which ultimately helped save a life. On Nov. 5, authorities for the Naperville Fire Department responded to an incident along 111th Street where a woman was reported being bloodied after falling on the street and getting her arm run over by her own vehicle. Mastrogiovanni stopped traffic and was able to stop the woman’s car from after she had failed to put it in park. He was given a plaque to commemorate the heroic act.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

ICN’s Fifth Annual Muslims Around the World

“The event today is Muslims Around the World. It is our fifth annual event which is wonderful. We’re happy to be back in person after a year of being virtual,” said Alzena Saleem, principal of Al Falah Academy, which is part of the Islamic Center of Naperville. “It’s a cultural showcase. And it’s put on by our students. They do the research and they create the trifolds, all different grade levels from pre-K through seventh.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Healthcare Information Technology

It takes more than the doctors and nurses to care for the hospital’s more than 300+ patients at any given time. In this segment, brought to you in partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health, we introduce you to different staff members at Edward Hospital and spotlight their various departments. Edward-Elmhurst Health’s...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Major Restoration Project to Start at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton

A major restoration project planned to start Dec. 20 at the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton will prompt temporary trail closures. Once the work starts, a section of the Green Heron Trail from Warrenville Road to the intersection to the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail to the northeast is expected to close through April 2022. The project will also lead to intermittent closures of the spur to Warrenville Road, but the Danada-Herrick Lake Regional Trail connecting Herrick Lake to Danada Forest Preserve will remain open.
WHEATON, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D204 Boundary Protest | REFUEL Event | Illumination Extended

Yesterday, dozens of Indian Prairie School District 204 community members, including representatives from the Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights subdivisions, as well as May Watts Elementary School, protested the district’s newly updated boundary concepts. Ashwood Pointe and Ashwood Heights residents are upset about a broken feeder system in the new concepts, which they said would isolate their children. They pushed to allow their community to attend Neuqua Valley High School to solve the issue. Those from the May Watts Elementary community protested what they saw as attendance over capacity slated in the new concepts, compared to lower capacities at other elementary schools. These boundary concepts will be presented as proposals to the district board of education at a December 20 meeting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Gratitude Attitude

How can you have a gratitude attitude in times of uncertainty and loss? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana is joined by Napervillians who really contribute to their community. The group explores the connection between giving and gratitude and how to show up and spread love. Guests on the Show.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

New Voting Equipment | Morton Arboretum Anniversary | Elves in Downtown Naperville

New voting equipment has arrived to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. The Hart InterCivic Verity paper voting system, featuring 100 percent paper ballots, will be used in the 2022 primary election. The county’s new system will ensure all voters have the same voting experience, as there is no different size or shape of ballot for voters with disabilities. The Verity system meets the highest election security standards and is not connected to the internet, according to a DuPage County press release. The system includes automatic counting for write-in votes, ranked choice voting capability, faster and reliable recounts, and multiple language options.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy