KidsMatter and Naperville Park District Community Job Fair

The City of Naperville COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of active cases in Naperville has now topped 4,000. 4,006 were reported as of January 5, a record high. Edward Hospital in Naperville reported its own high for that same day of 120 inpatients with confirmed cases. Available data shows that of those, 64 were not vaccinated, 36 were vaccinated, and four were partially vaccinated. No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported there over the past 48 hours, and there are 5 fewer inpatients with COVID-19 reported there today. As of January 2, the seven-day rolling positivity average for Will County was 22.2%, with DuPage County at 20.1% according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Vaccination data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 67.5% of those eligible in Will County are fully vaccinated, with 78% in DuPage County.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO