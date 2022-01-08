JD Notae discusses Arkansas 86-81 loss to Texas A&M

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
Chance Gibson, a two-sport athlete from The Woodlands and Texas A&M freshman, died in a car crash Saturday en route from College Station, university officials said. Gibson, 18, was killed Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. while returning to the Houston area for the holiday break, said Texas A&M Spokesman Tyler Pounds.
Kevin Coleman is Deion Sanders’ second big recruiting grab in less than a month. The talented wide receiver says he’s bringing more stud players with him.
Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
Daniel Martin is headed up to Nashville. The 4-star linebacker out of Marietta (Georgia), announced his pledge to Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt program on Saturday from the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Listed at 6-2, 195 pounds, Martin is rated 4-stars, the No. 20 Peach State recruit, No. 23 linebacker...
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
Georgia players have come up with a clever nickname for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Because of the quarterback’s ability to evade tackles in the backfield, the Bulldogs have referred to him as the “gingerbread man.”. Upon discovering the nickname, Young offered his thoughts. “I hadn’t heard that until...
INDIANAPOLIS — Social media was set ablaze late Friday night when Alabama landed in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff national championship game. It didn't have anything to do with any Alabama players missing or new injuries, instead it was the jacket donned by Nick Saban. The Alabama head...
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class with a couple of ties to the Clemson football program. The Tigers have been showing interest in Sullivan (...)
The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
ATHENS, Ga. — One of Georgia football’s biggest fans will be at the College Football Playoff championship Monday night to cheer on the Bulldogs against Alabama. For Taeden Johnson, his connection to Georgia football is more than what happens on the field. In the early hours of Jan....
Nebraska punter William Przystup has decided to move on from Nebraska. Per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3, the Huskers specialist is in the transfer portal. Przystup started his career at Michigan State before transferring to Nebraska ahead of the 2019 season. He spent 3 years in Lincoln before searching for opportunities elsewhere.
Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team. During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks...
A longtime Clemson target in the class of 2022 committed elsewhere on Saturday. Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne announced during NBC's coverage of the 2022 All-American Bowl in San (...)
In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again. Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.
