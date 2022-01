Once it became obvious to Verizon and AT&T that T-Mobile had a better game plan for its 5G rollout, the two carriers figured out what they were lacking. What happened was that thanks to its acquisition of Sprint, T-Mobile picked up a ton of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. This was important because mid-band airwaves are not readily available in the U.S. and the characteristics of these signals allow them to travel farther than mmWave and deliver faster download data speeds than low-band.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO