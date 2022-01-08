Flyers' Derick Brassard: Officially out Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some parking problems in South Philadelphia on Saturday night.
With the Eagles and Flyers games overlapping, fans could have a hard time finding a place to park at the South Philly sports complex.
Here’s what you need to know.
You have to show your Flyers ticket to park in the Wells Fargo Center lots.
If you’re going to the Eagles game and you have a pre-paid parking pass for the Wells Fargo Center, you can use it to park in lots M, N, P, or Q through X.
Your best bet is to plan on arriving early and pack some patience.
Comments / 0