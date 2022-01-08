ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Derick Brassard: Officially out Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Brassard (hip) will not play Saturday against San Jose,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Klay Thompson's return

Warriors star Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to NBA action on Sunday night as Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson has not appeared in a game since the 2019 NBA Finals due to two significant injuries, but one of the greatest shooters in basketball history will be back Sunday. Here's more to know about Thompson's 2021-22 season debut.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Out again Saturday

Kase (undisclosed) won't play Saturday in Colorado, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. The 26-year-old will miss his second straight game with an undisclosed injury he suffered in practice. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Kase is joining the Maple Leafs on their West Coast trip, so the forward should return to the lineup next Tuesday or Wednesday, barring any setbacks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derick Brassard
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Out Saturday

Kearse (hamstring) isn't traveling with the team and won't play Saturday at Philadelphia, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Kearse was originally considered questionable for Saturday's contest but won't make the trip to Philadelphia. The 27-year-old will look to get healthy for the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's KZ Okpala: Remains out Saturday

Okpala (wrist) is out Saturday against the Suns. Okpala will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game due to a wrist injury. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against Atlanta.
NBA
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Nbc Sports Philadelphia
CBS Sports

Wild's Jonas Brodin: Out Saturday

Brodin (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Washington, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports. It's unclear whether Brodin will be ready to return Friday, when Minnesota plays its next game against Anaheim. The defenseman suffered the injury blocking a shot Thursday in Boston.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Out again Saturday

Thomas (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks. Thomas continues to nurse a sore lower back and won't be available Saturday. The only other player on the injury report is Payton Pritchard (COVID-19 protocols), so Thomas wouldn't have seen worthwhile playing time if available.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Nick Seeler: Returning Saturday

Cleared COVID-19 protocols and will likely play Saturday versus San Jose, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. The defenseman had been in protocols since Monday. Seeler has yet to tally a point while averaging 12:41 of ice time in 23 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' James Reimer: Out Saturday

Reimer (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Flyers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer will miss his second straight game Saturday. There's reportedly been talk of the 33-year-old going on injured reserve but there's currently no expected return timeline. He'll be considered out indefinitely until more information is available. While Reimer's out, Adin Hill will get a bulk of the workload while Zach Sawchenko serves in a backup role.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Still out Saturday

Vanecek (illness) will not be available Saturday against the Wild, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. In his absence, Zach Fucale will get the start while Ilya Samsonov serves as the backup. Vanecek hasn't played since Dec. 19 and his next chance to play will be Monday against Boston.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Out Saturday

McAvoy (lower body) will not suit up Saturday against Tampa Bay, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports. McAvoy will miss his second straight game with a lower-body issue. The 24-year-old was a game-time decision Saturday, so he could be ready for Monday's tilt with Washington.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Eagles, Flyers Games Saturday Night Expected To Cause Parking Mess In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some parking problems in South Philadelphia on Saturday night. With the Eagles and Flyers games overlapping, fans could have a hard time finding a place to park at the South Philly sports complex. Here’s what you need to know. You have to show your Flyers ticket to park in the Wells Fargo Center lots. If you’re going to the Eagles game and you have a pre-paid parking pass for the Wells Fargo Center, you can use it to park in lots M, N, P, or Q through X. Your best bet is to plan on arriving early and pack some patience.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Elijah Hughes: Ruled out Saturday

Hughes has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness. Hughes drew his first start of the season in Friday's loss to the Raptors but is now dealing with an illness. His next chance to suit up will be Monday against Detroit.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy