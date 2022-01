The Los Angeles Rams already have clinched a playoff berth for the fourth time in five seasons thanks to a five-game winning streak that has followed a string of three straight losses. They still have something for which to play in their final regular-season contest, as a third NFC West crown in five years under coach Sean McVay is within their grasp. The Rams (12-4) can capture that crown with a victory when they host the division-rival San Francisco 49ers (9-7) on Sunday. Los Angeles also would win the NFC West if Arizona loses at home to Seattle, while San Francisco will secure a wild-card spot if it defeats the Rams or New Orleans loses at Atlanta.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO