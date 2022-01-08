ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Elite pass-rushing recruit Cyrus Moss announces he is headed to Miami Hurricanes

By Steve Svekis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

Four-star defensive end Cyrus Moss, who had likely been ticketed to the University of Oregon before the University of Miami brought Ducks coach Mario Cristobal back to Coral Gables, announced Saturday that he had committed to the Hurricanes.

Moss, who is 6 feet 5 and 220 pounds, had been likened as a worthy pass-rushing successor in Eugene to Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is a likely top-three pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

The Hurricanes have had success with Bishop Gorman alumni, with tight end Brevin Jordan and defensive back Bubba Bolden topping that list.

With a 63rd ranking in 247sports, Moss would become the third top-100 Class of 2022 recruit signed or committed to Miami, all since Cristobal’s hiring. Also in the service’s top 100 and headed to Coral Gables: Dillard defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly (84) and IMG Academy tight end Jaleel Skinner (98). Rivals.com has Kelly at 86, Skinner at 103 and Moss at 104.

Moss’ commitment isn’t locked in until he signs his letter-of-intent, and the earliest he can do that is Feb. 2.

Comments / 0

 

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Brian Flores needs to make changes for Miami Dolphins to find success

Life experiences can be humbling, oftentimes those experiences force us to evaluate, if not change who we are and how we operate. The 2021 Miami Dolphins season needs to be that for coach Brian Flores because only his maturation will allow this franchise to reach its potential, getting off the mediocrity merry-go-round the Dolphins have been on for two decades. At least while under his ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins secure winning season and sweep of rival Patriots in finale

The Miami Dolphins’ season may not be heading to the postseason, but it ended on a high note and with a win that secured a sweep of a rival that dominated their division for most of the past two decades. A win in the finale over the New England Patriots, 33-24, on Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium left many wondering what could have been had the Dolphins not squandered a number of ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 33, New England Patriots 24

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist A nice win to close the season with a discovered running game, but an ultimately hollow day considering the Dolphins head to the offseason and the Patriots head to the playoffs. San Francisco’s win had more consequence considering it affected the Dolphins first-round draft pick’s standing. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist Producing Back to back winning season, and the ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 33-24 win over New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins aren’t advancing to the playoffs, but at least the team won’t have a sour taste in their mouth for the entire offseason. The Dolphins’ 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots, which produced the first series sweep of the Patriots in 20 years, allowed Miami to finish the 2021 season with a 9-8 record. That’s right, the same Dolphins team that began 1-7 won eight of the ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Tua’s future, season’s consequence — ball’s in Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ court if he knows what to do

There were “Tua” chants in the end. There was also the coach, Brian Flores, talking afterward of the “resilience” of his team while basking in the radiance of a season sweep of New England. If only it meant something. If only it had any consequence. If only the Dolphins had played like this when it actually mattered the previous week in Tennessee. What kind of fun-fest would Sunday have been ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ season-ending 33-24 win over Patriots

The Miami Dolphins swept the New England Patriots for the first time in 20 years. They ended with a winning, 9-8 record. But it has to be asked: How much bigger would this game have been if they’d played this way last Sunday in Tennessee? It was a game without consequences. The Dolphins season still is over after beating New England, 33-24. The Patriots still go to the playoffs with their 10-7 ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

