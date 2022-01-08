Elite pass-rushing recruit Cyrus Moss announces he is headed to Miami Hurricanes

Four-star defensive end Cyrus Moss, who had likely been ticketed to the University of Oregon before the University of Miami brought Ducks coach Mario Cristobal back to Coral Gables, announced Saturday that he had committed to the Hurricanes.

Moss, who is 6 feet 5 and 220 pounds, had been likened as a worthy pass-rushing successor in Eugene to Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is a likely top-three pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

The Hurricanes have had success with Bishop Gorman alumni, with tight end Brevin Jordan and defensive back Bubba Bolden topping that list.

With a 63rd ranking in 247sports, Moss would become the third top-100 Class of 2022 recruit signed or committed to Miami, all since Cristobal’s hiring. Also in the service’s top 100 and headed to Coral Gables: Dillard defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly (84) and IMG Academy tight end Jaleel Skinner (98). Rivals.com has Kelly at 86, Skinner at 103 and Moss at 104.

Moss’ commitment isn’t locked in until he signs his letter-of-intent, and the earliest he can do that is Feb. 2.