Wake County deputy fired, arrested over 2021 assault incident

Apex, N.C. — A main road through downtown Apex was closed on Sunday after police said someone called authorities and said they were going to set off a bomb. Apex police said just after 11 a.m., an anonymous caller said they were walking downtown and threatened to set off a bomb if police didn't respond in time. Police handled the situation as a serious threat but did not find it to be credible.

APEX, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO