ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Exclusive-Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal

Gazette
 1 day ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (Reuters) - An infant boy handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall in the chaos of the American evacuation of Afghanistan has been found and was reunited with his relatives in Kabul on Saturday. The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shows US C-RAM shooting down ‘suicide drones’ attempting to attack US troops

U.S. and coalition forces thwarted two separate suicide drone attacks targeting bases housing Americans on Tuesday. One of the thwarted attacks was reportedly caught on video. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard first shared video allegedly from U.S. defensive systems showing a C-RAM shooting down two suicide drones at Al Asad Air Base.
MILITARY
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST
Vox

Why the US is paying more for the military after the Afghanistan war is over

President Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan in fiery pandemonium this summer and has continued his predecessor’s scaling down of the US presence in Iraq. Yet Congress last week approved what is by some measures the biggest defense spending bill in history, to the tune of $768 billion. It’s bigger than those passed during the Vietnam and Korean War years, and bigger than Ronald Reagan’s military buildup. The only time this bill has been larger, adjusted for inflation, was in 2011, at a moment when the US had a peak in troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Airlift#Taliban#Afghan Refugees#Reuters#American
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
staradvertiser.com

100 Hawaii National Guard members deploying to Middle East

The Hawaii Army National Guard announced Thursday that about 100 soldiers from two of its units have been notified by the Department of Defense about an upcoming deployment to the Middle East. The Hawaii National Guard’s news release did not say which units received the notification or where in the Middle East they will deploy.
MILITARY
Laredo Morning Times

As their homeland fell to the Taliban, these Afghan women rose to lead a D.C. restaurant empire

Most days when Taliha Masroor is at work managing Bistro Aracosia, her family's flagship Afghan restaurant in the District, her group text is constantly buzzing. It might be her younger sister, Iman, at their Aracosia McLean location, trying to solve a staffing issue, or her aunt, Eve, at the tiny cafe that started it all, Afghan Bistro in Springfield, Va., letting them know that another customer came in to hug her that day.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fox News

Parents of Marine killed in Kabul attack demand resignation of Gen. Milley: No one 'held accountable'

The parents of fallen Marine Kareem Nikoui spoke out Monday on "Fox & Friends," demanding accountability from U.S. officials after the Kabul suicide bomber was identified. "I'd like to see General Milley resign," Steve Nikoui, Kareem's father, told host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "He should be held responsible for this. He's the Joint Chiefs of Staff [chairman]."
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

‘I have to help:’ Marine rescues man in overturned car

On the morning of Dec. 6, Staff Sgt. Joseph Maldonado was rushing to work at the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Fresno, California, when he ran across an all-too-familiar site on Interstate 5 — a traffic jam. After letting his boss know he might be late for work, Maldonado...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Kabul Airport Bomber Had Been Caught by CIA But Freed by Taliban Days Before Attack

The suicide bomber who killed almost 200 people and 13 American troops at Kabul’s airport in August had previously been caught by the CIA—but he was released from jail by the Taliban during the chaotic final days of the fall of Afghanistan. That fatal act could violate the shaky deal struck by the Trump administration with the Taliban, in which the Islamic fundamentalist group promised that it would not allow al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorists to attack Americans. And it could also open the door to more U.S. military attacks in Afghanistan months after the Biden administration’s disastrous exit and formal end to the United States’ longest war. The revelation of the bomber’s identity was months in the making, The New York Times reports. The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, Islamic State Khorasan, quickly took credit for the attack a week after the Aug. 26 bombing. In its weekly newsletter on Sept. 2, ISIS-K identified the assailant as Abdul Rahman al-Logari, according to researcher Kyle Orton. But since then, it’s become clear that al-Logari was the same person who had plotted an attack in India that was foiled by the CIA, according to the Times. After a tip-off by Americans, al-Logari was caught by Indian security forces then turned over to the CIA and shipped to Afghanistan, where he waited in prison until he was released just 11 days before he carried out his mass murder.
POLITICS
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
The Independent

Biden taps combat-hardened officer to lead Central Command

A senior Army three-star general with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has been nominated to become the top U.S. commander for the Middle East.President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla to head U.S. Central Command and be promoted to four-star general, according to multiple U.S. officials. The Senate Armed Services Committee notice says only that Kurilla has been nominated to become a general, and does not detail which job he would get if confirmed. But his nomination for U.S. Central Command has been expected for several months. U.S. officials confirmed the planned job...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy