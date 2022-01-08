Northwest High School going remote starting Monday, Jan. 10

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Northwest High School will be pivoting to remote learning Monday, Jan. 10.

According to the St. Landry School Board, several staff member are out on quarantine or isolating with COVID-19. They will continue to watch positivity rates and cases. They will inform students and parents when school will resume in-person classes.

Students are instructed to log into their Google Classroom and follow their regular schedule. Staff members who are not in isolation or quarantine will teach from the school building.

Please contact the school with any question on the closure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.