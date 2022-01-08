ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Could yield snaps to Minshew in Week 18

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Though Hurts does not carry a Week 18 injury designation, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network expects backup QB Gardner Minshew...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts inactive for Saturday’s game vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are close to playing their final game of the regular season Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the team will do so without their starting quarterback. The Eagles added quarterback Jalen Hurts to the inactive list, meaning the Eagles will use...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Throws two touchdowns

Minshew completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 51-26 loss to the Cowboys. Minshew got off to a decent start, capping the Eagles' opening drive with a three-yard shovel pass to Tyree Jackson for a touchdown. He later had a deep, would-be touchdown dropped by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who also couldn't haul in a pass that floated on Minshew before being intercepted in the second half. Fortunately, though, the signal-caller closed on a high note, hitting Quez Watkins for a 36-yard score with under two minutes remaining. Although usual starter Jalen Hurts (coach's decision) should reclaim his job for next weekend's playoff game after resting Saturday, Minshew at least embodies a serviceable backup if needed.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Getting spot start Saturday

Minshew will start Saturday's game against the Cowboys with Jalen Hurts (ankle) inactive, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The Eagles are giving Hurts the week off to ensure he's as healthy as possible for the postseason. Minshew thus will make his fourth appearance and second start with the team, which so far has translated to 22-for-27 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns to go with four carries for 11 yards.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jalen Hurts playing today vs. the Cowboys? Latest news on Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have been in fine form, winning six of their last seven games. As a result, their place in the playoffs has already been secured, and they will likely enter the postseason as the No. 7 seed. Will Hurts play tonight against the Cowboys, and what can fantasy football managers expect from him if he suits up?
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL

