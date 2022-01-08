Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Could yield snaps to Minshew in Week 18

Minshew completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 51-26 loss to the Cowboys. Minshew got off to a decent start, capping the Eagles' opening drive with a three-yard shovel pass to Tyree Jackson for a touchdown. He later had a deep, would-be touchdown dropped by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who also couldn't haul in a pass that floated on Minshew before being intercepted in the second half. Fortunately, though, the signal-caller closed on a high note, hitting Quez Watkins for a 36-yard score with under two minutes remaining. Although usual starter Jalen Hurts (coach's decision) should reclaim his job for next weekend's playoff game after resting Saturday, Minshew at least embodies a serviceable backup if needed.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO