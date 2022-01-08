ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Hospital turns to heated tent to ease COVID-19 crush

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A hospital in western Michigan is using a heated tent as extra emergency space due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The tent at Mercy Health Muskegon was set up a few weeks ago but put into service Thursday, WOOD-TV reported.

“If you had asked me five years ago, I never would have thought something like this would occur domestically for the delivery of health care,” said Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer.

The hospital topped 95% capacity during the week, he said.

Someone who is examined in the tent would get the same services found in the regular emergency department.

“We installed temporary barriers in the waiting room in which to care for patients. They’re removable so, for instance, during the night hours, as of 11 p.m., we shut down the tent and bring everyone inside,” Grill said.

Comments

Michelle Finch
1d ago

Maybe this wouldn't be a problem if there was still another hospital. Worst idea for the community was getting rid of Hackley Hospital.

Reply
2
