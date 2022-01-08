ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, dead at 93

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Bergman, known for her song lyrics, has died at the age of 93, Fox News Digital can confirm. The Grammy and Oscar-winning lyricist passed away at 1:15 AM Pacific Time on Saturday at her home with her husband Alan Bergman and her daughter Julie by her side. The cause of...

