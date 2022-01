Coby White hit rock bottom nearly two weeks ago with a dreadful first half against the Hawks in which he got torched by Trae Young and couldn’t hit a shot. Aside from a few hot shooting games, White had really struggled to start this season coming off shoulder surgery and then dealing with COVID-19. While those were reasonable excuses for his struggles, the third-year guard often looked really bad and lost, and it had me wondering aloud if rookie Ayo Dosunmu was already better than him.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO