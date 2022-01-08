January 3 article about the arrest of a man with AR-15 in his truck

One thing we Texans take pride in is our state's long and storied history of barbeque (also spelled BBQ, depending on the usage). While you may have a brisket rub recipe passed down for generations or a potato salad that always wins potluck awards, you probably aren't as dedicated to the sacred art of BBQ as this guy from Houston.
A man with a fully loaded assault rifle in his truck was arrested at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages. The black 2016 GMC Sierra all-terrain truck was illegally parked on New Year’s Eve near Petco at the shopping plaza, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The truck’s driver’s side window was down and the door was unlocked. In plain view in the passenger seat, there was an AR-15 with a fully loaded magazine and a round in the chamber. There was no one with the vehicle, but its owner, 26-year-old Jonathon Morgan Mauldin of Summerfield, soon returned to the scene. He admitted he left the vehicle there and that he owns the weapon. He was found to be in possession of 7 grams of marijuana. He was handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol car.
A Santa Rosa man who entered the US Capitol during the January 6th Insurrection has been arrested. 55-year-old Daniel Shaw was arrested last month and released on his own recognizance on December 14th. He faces four misdemeanor charges and his case is set to begin next week in Washington DC. Security video footage shows Shaw entering the Capitol through the rotunda doors on the east side. Other photographs show Shaw using a cellphone to presumably record the mob and also take a photograph of his son who is of high school age. Shaw’s son doesn’t appear to be charged with any crime.
A Salina man was arrested after police found him behind the wheel of a stolen truck early Tuesday. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Napoleon Svendblad-Valladares, III was taken into custody after an officer on patrol identified a 2000 Chevy 1500 pickup that was reported stolen and made a traffic stop.
The Homicide Unit identified and charged a suspect in connection with a homicide in Lanham. The suspect is 30-year-old Nigel Hernandez of Lanham. He’s charged with the murder of his father, 73-year-old Andres Hernandez of Lanham.
A Sylvania man was arrested in Statesboro Tuesday after he followed his girlfriend and her children, then robbed her and fired a gun in her direction. He fled on foot before being apprehended by officers. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
Authorities in Nevada say they arrested a man in Las Vegas after human remains were found in a vehicle he was driving. Las Vegas police said they attempted to pull over Eric Holland on Dec. 23, but he fled the scene, ditching the truck he was driving and taking off in another.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – A tense situation at the heart of the Indiana University campus in Bloomington has now been resolved. This was at the Indiana Memorial Union building and it started before 9 p.m. January 3. For several hours, police were negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself in a room at the […]
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had investigated a burglary and theft of property at Jeff Dodgen Logging, Inc. in the area of Chambers County Road 62 and Chambers County Road 53. The owner of the business offered a $1,000 reward to the person with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offenders. This reward is no longer available, as the CCSO has arrested James Kason Shaver, 23, of LaFayette.
A Wichita man was arrested after the wrecker he was in was found against a box truck in a church parking lot. At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, an officer noticed a Kidd's Towing wrecker resting against a box truck in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church at S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were investigating a runaway juvenile case when they discovered the juvenile could possibly be located on the 200 block of Little Bee Lane with 33-year-old Robert Marion Waller. Upon arrival to the residence, deputies observed a small shed door open with music coming from the inside.
A man has been arrested in Nevada after police found a severed head in the bed of his pickup truck. Patrol officers with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2021, according to a press release. The suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Eric Holland, led officers on a pursuit, going so far as to switch trucks in the process. The air unit assisted police in the chase, which ended at an apartment complex near the 4200 block of West Rochelle Avenue.
A Wildwood man arrested in 2019 at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Ridge Plaza in The Villages has landed back behind bars. Christopher Caggiano, 37, was booked this past week on multiple probation violations at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was convicted earlier this year in a 2019 shoplifting...
A Lehigh Acres man was arrested for allegedly abusing his two dogs. Deputies responded to 48-year-old Alexander Abreu’s home on Foxhound Road in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday in reference to an animal neglect case. Two dogs, belonging to Abreu, were found in cages on the property. Deputies said they...
(MENAN - KIFI) A 20-year-old Jefferson County man is a suspect in the alleged shooting death of his father. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says, Deputies on Tuesday, responded to a residence at 3569 E. 665 N. in Menan. They found a 39-year-old man dead inside. Sheriff Anderson says, the...
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his mother Friday night. Delaware State Police say, they were called to the 200 block of Harriet St. just before 7:20 p.m. 35-year-old, Kyle Leonard made the call saying he had just shot and killed his mother inside the home.
A man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles in Mississippi and Louisiana was arrested Monday following a joint investigation of Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies, law officials said. On December 10, 2021, ACSO deputies recovered an unoccupied Ford F-250 at the intersection of Kingston Road and Spokane...
An Upper Tulpehocken Township man who was arrested last month on burglary and theft charges is in more legal trouble after a state trooper found him behind the wheel of a pickup truck that had become stuck in the mud on a recreation trail in northwestern Berks County, authorities said Monday.
Benjamin Feigert is also suspected of stealing a Ford F-350 and entering multiple vehicles.A North Plains man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a municipal vehicle, drove it into a field, and then stole another vehicle before Washington County sheriff's deputies tracked him down Friday, Jan. 7. Benjamin Feigert was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that a vacuum truck — a heavy vehicle with a water tank and...
