ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Already broken? The most popular New Year’s resolutions of 2021

By Danielle MacKimm
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UI84_0dgWtvMw00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – Year after year, Americans kick off Jan. 1 by setting goals to improve themselves. From weight loss to volunteering, citizens across the nation implement resolutions to make this year better than the last.

In order to generate a better understanding of the most popular and most successful New Year’s intentions, Statista released a study compiled of 2021’s most common and avoided resolutions.

According to the study, the most prominent lifestyle change Americans wanted to make in 2021 was doing more exercise or improving their fitness, reported by a whopping 50% of respondents. The second runner-up was losing weight which was reported by 48% of participants, while saving more money earned 3rd place and was elected by 44% of Americans.

Watch: Drivers stop to help when sea lion wanders onto highway

Other common resolutions made in 2021 include:

  • Improving diet: 39% of respondents
  • Pursuing a career ambition: 21% of respondents
  • Spending more time with family: 18% of respondents
  • Taking up a new hobby: 14% of respondents
  • Spending less time on social media: 13% of respondents
  • Quitting smoking: 10% of respondents
  • Decorating or renovating a home: 10% of respondents
  • Volunteering more or doing charity work: 10% of respondents
  • Raising money for a charity: 5% of respondents
  • Cutting down on drinking: 4% of respondents
  • Quitting drinking entirely: 2% of respondents
  • Something else: 14% of respondents
FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

Although Americans have proven to be great at setting goals to motivate them throughout the New Year, sticking with their resolutions is a different story. Another study carried out by Statista in 2018 revealed that only 4% of Americans who set New Year’s Resolutions in 2018 stuck with them, while 13% said they kept none.

Though every year looks different, our values seemingly remain the same. The list of commonplace intentions from 2019 compared to those from 2018 and 2021 emphasizes Americans’ desire to remain joyful and in good health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

If Your New Year's Resolution Is to Lose Weight Through Exercise, Science Says Quit Now (and Do This Instead)

For gym owners, the cycle is predictable: Every January, memberships go up. Attendance goes up. Makes sense; studies show the most popular New Year's resolution involves "exercising more" and "improving fitness." (Besides: For many entrepreneurs, health and fitness plays a major role in their success.) Statistically, that resolution also includes...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Independent

Voices: I used to feel the ‘new year, new you’ pressure. It’s now time to change the conversation

As we settle into the new year, familiar messages around weight loss and shedding the “Christmas calories” have once again resurfaced – in TV adverts, in chats with family and friends, and on social media.Don’t get me wrong, diet culture has come a long way since the 1990s (Bridget Jones was fat? I don’t think so!). Thankfully, it’s not all low-rise jeans and size zeros anymore. Yet, this pressure still seems to return with a vengeance every January, now in the form of detox teas and new year’s fitness guides. One particularly toxic aspect of this is that over Christmas,...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

British food environment actively undermines people's attempts to lose weight and keep it off

A new systematic review finds that the British food environment actively undermines people's attempts to lose weight and keep it off, and suggests that even well-designed weight management services will have limited impact on long-term efforts at weight loss and weight loss maintenance if Government does not employ effective policy to address the food environment.
WEIGHT LOSS
momtastic.com

I Stopped Dieting And Lost 20 Pounds, Here’s What Happened

I am the last person on the face of this earth to tell anyone about dieting. I do not ascribe to diet culture or the wellness industry, or even body positivity. But a recent health scare in my family upended a few habits, which led to me losing twenty pounds totally effortlessly and got me under 200 pounds for the first time in two years.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Abc4 Rrb#Americans#Decorating#Covid
Inverse

This one common habit could be tied to weight gain

The future, my mom used to say, belongs to those who wake up early. L’avenir appartient à ceux qui se lèvent tôt. She’d say this as we drove to early ice skating practices on those cold winter mornings growing up in Quebec. As it turns out, science may be proving her right — though perhaps not in exactly the way she thought.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

Women losing their periods because of restrictive diets and excessive exercise

An increasing number of women are losing their monthly periods because they are following a social media trend for restrictive diets and excessive exercise, experts say. Charity heads and nutritionists have raised the alarm about the increase in hypothalamic amenorrhea, a condition where the body enters survival mode because it is under-fuelled, causing menstruation to stop. It is a reversible disorder caused by stress related to weight loss, excessive exercise and trauma.
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Trying to Lose Weight in the New Year? – Here Are the 4 Foods You Should Avoid!

Since 2022 is right around the corner, it’s unavoidable that many people are starting to set resolutions for the new year!. Many of them will definitely be health-related as well, especially after the holidays where people tend to ease up on their fitness and healthy lifestyle in general in favor of some relaxing time with the family and some delicious but often unhealthy meals.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy