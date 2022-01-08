ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio COVID numbers: 269 hospitalizations, 18,310 cases reported Saturday

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzz3F_0dgWtuUD00

**Related Video Above: Ohio AG Yost tells SCOTUS that OSHA can’t impose vaccine mandate.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

U.K. gov’t advisers recommend against 4th vaccine dose

There have been more than 2 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 18,310 cases reported today, along with a total of 30,072 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 99,439 people. There were 269 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 25 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 332 new patients.

FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 2,917
  • Franklin: 1,973
  • Hamilton: 1,677
  • Montgomery: 1,547
  • Summit: 1,336

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,480,585 or about 55.44% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 6,911 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out how to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 19,089 new cases, 92 hospitalizations

Related video above: How is omicron impacting Ohio? COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Sunday afternoon. There have been 2,189,228 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 19,089 new cases reported Sunday, along with a total of […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

When will omicron peak in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “This virus is not going away.” Ohio is setting new records for COVID-19 cases in the new year. Inpatient hospitalizations across the state have set new daily highs since Dec. 29, 2021. But state health leaders believe we may be seeing the first signs of omicron’s peak in Ohio. In a […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio COVID cases increase 247% in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Friday on the COVID case surge in Ohio. ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, said new COVID-19 cases in the state are up 247% in the last 2 weeks. The Ohio Hospital Association reports 6,540 are currently hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19. […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

(AP) — Millions of workers whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across the nation. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back […]
BROOK PARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Weather#Covid#Hospitalization#Ohio Covid#Ohio Ag#Scotus#Osha#Odh#Icu#Cuyahoga#Franklin#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Flurona’: Are Northeast Ohio hospitals seeing this co-infection?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Local hospital systems confirm they have seen occasional cases of “flurona,” the attention-grabbing term for co-infection with both influenza and Covid-19. “If someone is exposed to two different viruses or three different viruses, then they can potentially all cause infections at the same time,” Cleveland Clinic Head of Microbiology Dr. Daniel Rhoads […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

DeWine meets with National Guard members reporting for duty to help Ohio hospitals

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WJW / WCMH) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with National Guard members who are helping out Ohio hospitals during recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. DeWine and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John C. Harris, Jr. visited the Defense Supply Center Columbus around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, where about 100 National Guard members […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio AG Yost tells SCOTUS: OSHA can’t impose vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost held a virtual press conference on Friday afternoon following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate. The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Two parents charged with their son in a Michigan school shooting failed to get their $500,000 bond reduced Friday, as prosecutors offered new allegations about the teen’s hallucinations, passion for guns and boasts about violence. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting, ignored numerous warning […]
DETROIT, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy