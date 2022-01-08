OSHA warns of cold stress for outdoor workers in winter weather

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If your job takes you outdoors during winter weather months, a government regulatory agency wants to remind you about working safely in cold and knowing your rights.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has released winter weather workplace safety reminders.

"All employers have a responsibility to provide a safe and healthy workplace," said Isabel DeOliveira, a regional compliance assistance specialist with OSHA's Philadelphia regional office.

"Outdoor workers can be exposed to frostbite, hypothermia, cold stress, all of which can be fatal," she added.

And if your work duties take you outdoors at times, like making deliveries, sales calls or even shoveling snow, you still have protections.

"Employers need to train employees to recognize the environmental and workplace conditions that can lead to cold stress," she said.

"The employer has to make an assessment and provide you with protective equipment to protect you — gloves, hats, layering, making sure that you are wearing the proper boots, socks and boots, that sort of thing."

OSHA says the dangers of carbon monoxide should be known. Workers should take frequent short breaks in warm, dry areas, to allow the body to warm up, and operate in pairs if possible.

And emergency preparedness kits should be in vehicles in case they break down or get stuck in snow. Blankets and snow shovels should be included.

More safety tips, information on employee rights and how to file a complaint can be found at OSHA's website . You can also call 1-800-321-OSHA (6742).