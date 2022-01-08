ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesus

Katrick: Making sense of your dreams and the spirit embedded in them

By Mark Katrick
Newark Advocate
 1 day ago

“Mommy, I had a bad dream!” As a child, these cries were often heard coming from my bedroom. Mom would come running with reassuring hugs and the comforting words, “it’s only a dream!”

The central characters in my dreams were, in no particular order, plastic action figures parading outside the window; Wolfman, from the movie I’d just seen on Ghoulardi’s Shock Theatre; or a big stray dog that had wandered into the yard and got between me and the front door.

Maybe it’s because my favorite movies are on the Hallmark Channel, but now that I’m all grown up, my dreams have mellowed out considerably. These sound asleep moments are far more frequent, with many layers. It’s a steady subconscious flow, that streams right alongside my wide-awake moments.

Often my nighttime dreams are an unraveling of someone or something I’d been thinking and praying about in the daytime. When I awaken in the loving arms of my Dream Maker, it feels like God is holding me as close as my mother did.

One of the things we discerned and learned in Spiritual Direction classes, was the interpretation of dreams. It was then I started keeping a dream journal, and continue to do so. I’m blessed to have a Spiritual Director who does dream work with me, offering her Spirit inspired wisdom and insights.

If you’re a dreamer, like me, we’re in very good company. The Bible is chock full of people who dream including two Josephs, one from the Old Testament and one from the New.

This time of the year, our focus is on Mary’s husband, the hard-working carpenter who was a father to Jesus here on earth. The Gospels tell the story of how angels appeared (Matthew 2:13-21) and helped him to make life or death decisions, for the safety and well-being of his family.

If you haven’t done so before, try journaling your subconscious flow. Keep that new journal you got for Christmas next to your bed. If something is particularly concerning and/or intriguing, about your dreams, consider sitting down with a pastor, counselor, psychologist or spiritual director. Or reach out to a trusted friend and loved one to talk and pray about it.

Mom was right to remind me that, “It is only a dream.” And it is also a very special gift.

From my training, I discovered that however a dream is packaged, God has embedded something special within. It’s another reminder of how thoroughly you are loved and watched over by the Divine, 24/7 whether you are awake or asleep.

The Rev. Mark Katrick is at St John's UCC.

