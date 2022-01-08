ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gabe Salgado talks about the Bears’ future on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

CHICAGO – The season finale will bring an end to their 2021 season and, most likely, an era.

Matt Nagy is expected to be fired after the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings on Sunday, ending his four-year tenure with the team that started well but never materialized into sustained success.

Along with the head coaching change, the Bears may also choose to move on from general manager Ryan Pace or perhaps reassign him within the franchise. All of this comes in response to the team underperforming after the NFC North title in 2018.

Gabe Salgado of WGN Radio discussed what he thinks might happen along with other topics on the team on this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” with Larry Hawley. You can watch that discussion in the video above.

