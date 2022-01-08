H.S. wrestling: Kingsway tightens its grip on No. 1 ranking with win over No. 3 Irish

WOOLWICH TWP. – Even with the Kingsway scoreboard on the fritz throughout the meet, people knew who was winning.

There was no question which was the better team on Saturday.

Just a few days after knocking off No. 2 Delsea, the top-ranked Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team flexed its muscles with a 43-18 triumph over No. 3 Camden Catholic.

If the same meet were scheduled three weeks from now, maybe the final result might be different. It almost surely would be closer.

Camden Catholic was still without its state champion Martin Cosgrove and lost heavyweight Jonathan Graham to the injured list this week. The duo certainly would have made a difference, maybe as much as a 24-point swing.

However, it was Kingsway, tasked with its one of its toughest weeks of the dual-meet regular season, that took care of business and set the tone for the rest of the winter, which the Dragons hope ends with some state title hardware.

“Score-wise, we won handily, but we know they are missing their two big guys,” Kingsway head coach Mike Barikian said. “I felt the coin toss had an impact, there were four matches that might have had different matchups (if Camden Catholic won the toss).

“But, I’m very happy with our kids. We still have a long way to go and a lot of progress we need to make over the next 1 ½ months.”

While Kingsway’s strength lies in the lower and middle weights, the big fellas came up huge this week. Denying any bonus points in the win over Delsea on Wednesday, Seamus Calhoun and Chris San Paolo delivered huge pins against Camden Catholic.

“If (the upper weights) can keep doing that and keep getting better, we have a great shot at winning a state championship,” Calhoun said.

San Paolo is a very interesting work in progress on the mat for the Dragons.

The junior missed his entire freshman season with a broken foot and only saw limited action in last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign. However, with a strong background in mixed martial arts, including judo and jiu jutsu, San Paolo is parlaying those skills over to success on the mat.

“I got my black belt from Tiger Kang Martial Arts in Mullica Hill and I think it’s definitely helped me with my wrestling,” said San Paolo, who is 4-2 wrestling at 215 and 285 this season. “My father (David) has a background in MMA and he taught me some moves, taught me the aggression, to be quick, and the art of surprise. All of that has really helped.”

San Paolo was trailing 4-0 in his 285-pound bout against William McCleery, before he reversed his fortune and put his opponent on his back and sealed the pin. All four of his wins have been by pin while his two losses – Delsea’s Luke Maxwell and Paulsboro’s Christian Brady – have been by decision.

“He’s still pretty new to the sport, but he’s a big, strong, athletic kid who has enough mat awareness that he can put you in trouble if you get sloppy,” Barikian said. “We’re still in the infancy stages with him. … He’s bigger, faster and stronger than most of the guys he’s going to face, he’s just not as technical right now. “

San Paolo agrees that the path ahead might be long, but he’s excited to see where it leads.

“I’ve got a long way to go, but I'm hopeful for the rest of the season," he said.

Calhoun supplied the other big pin for the Dragons, decking a familiar opponent in Dan Dever at 215 pounds. There was a reason the two wrestlers were the only ones who grinned during the pre-match introductions: The two are best friends.

Camden Catholic fell to 3-1, but the Irish will certainly have a different look when they are completely healthy.

“I’m real happy with my guys, my guys are battling,” Camden Catholic head coach Bill Heverly said. “We got some guys in the lineup who are pretty inexperienced. They’ve been doing awesome in all of the other matches and I thought they did a great job (Saturday) too."

Getting close

Camden Catholic’s Martin Cosgrove is getting very close to returning to the mat.

After missing all but three bouts last year because of a broken hand, the state champion has missed all of this season because of an undisclosed injury. The senior weighed in and warmed up, but his return will have to wait a little longer.

“Martin is cleared to wrestle right now,” Heverly said. “We’re just trying to see how he feels. He’s working out. I’m sore (from hand fighting him in the room). We got (former Washington Township star) Carl Schmidt in there working with him too.”

The coach said the standout wrestler with 82 career wins and a state title on his resume has already had an effect on his squad.

“Seeing Martin in the room, it’s an uplifting feeling for everybody,” Heverly said.

Graham also weighed in and warmed up, but never hit the mat against Kingsway.

“He’s OK,” Heverly said. “It’s a week-to-week thing, even a more day-to-day thing with him right now.”

Notes

The dual meet featured plenty of great individual bouts including the top two-ranked wrestlers at106, where No. 1 Dom DiGiacomo decisioned No. 2 Jason Meola, 6-4.

The headlining act came at 165 where Dakota Morris used a reversal and escape to earn a thrilling 3-2 win over Jurius Clark. It was the end of a challenging week for Morris, the top-ranked wrestler at 157 pounds. He bumped up to 175 on Wednesday to wrestle top-ranked Jared Schoppe and dropped a 4-2 decision. Clark is ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds.

At 120, No. 2 Jackson Young put together a workmanlike performance during a 9-1 major decision over No. 5 Brendan Callahan while at 126, top-ranked Nathan Taylor, of Kingsway, earned a 5-0 decision over No. 6 Wayne Rold.

Angelo DiPol wrestled his second match for the Irish. After recovering from a knee injury, the sophomore made his debut on Friday with a pin. DiPol, the son of Paulsboro grad and former Camden Catholic coach Pete DiPol, improved to 2-0 with a 6-4 decision on Saturday.

Kingsway 43, Camden Catholic 18

157: Ben Dryden, K, d. Ryan Ladner, 3-0; 165: Dakota Morris, K, d. Jurius Clark, 3-2; 175: D.J. DiPietro, K, forfeit; 190: Chris Olah, CC, tf. Brady Whitzell, 24-9, 5:10; 215: Seamus Calhoun, p. Dan Dever, 4:44: 285: Chris San Paolo, K, p. William McCleery, 3:23: 106: Dom DiGiacomo, CC, d. Jason Meola, 6-4; 113: Angelo DiPol, CC, d. Nathan Lubonski, 6-4; 120: Jackson Young, CC, md. Brendan Callahan, 9-1; 126: Nathan Taylor, K, d. Wayne Rold, 5-0; 132: Sean Kirwin, K, p. Noah Madorno, 1:36; 138: Tommy DiPietro, K, md. Jack Baylouny, 11-0; 144: Chase Casey, CC, d. Joey Miranda, 9-2; 150: Josh Palmucci, K, forfeit.

