L.A. County reports highest weekly rate of new COVID cases since start of pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — High rates of transmission of the COVID-19 virus have continued into the weekend, with Los Angeles County public health officials disclosing more than 200,000 confirmed cases over the last seven days. It was the highest number of cases reported in one week since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have also doubled in that time, according to the L.A. County Health Department, with 3,200 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

In a statement released Saturday, the department “urges residents to upgrade their masks to medical grade masks that do a better job at blocking COVID-19 virus particles and to reconsider attending higher-risk activities, including indoor activities where individuals are unmasked for long periods of time, as well as crowded outdoor events.”

The department has confirmed 34,448 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, and 16 new deaths due to the virus, bringing the total to date to 27,772.

More than 10,269,000 individuals have been tested, with 17% of those testing positive to date. For the last seven days, the average daily positivity test rate has been 21.7%. Daily positivity rates have declined over the last week, however, by about 2.7% overall.

“As the surge continues, we ask residents and businesses to continue following the public health safety measures that we know reduce the spread and keep people safe,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Saturday, reiterating the county’s advisory that residents upgrade masks to medical-grade N95 versions.

