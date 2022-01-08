ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘I hate it.’ Families frustrated with return to remote learning

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOCpm_0dgWtnYM00

DETROIT (AP) — Parent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning — at least temporarily — to virtual learning in three short words: “I hate it.”

Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit district this week joined a growing number of others in moving classes online after the winter break. The shift involving 50,000 students once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children.

A single parent who works more than 60 hours each week at two jobs, Peterson sometimes had to miss work to help her teenage son during more than a year of online learning.

Omicron surge continues as some schools in Oklahoma switch to virtual learning, doctors say cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising

“I will have to take time off, but I’m looking at how long this is going to last. You only get so many off days and so many paid time off days,” Peterson said Wednesday, a day after the district announced that students would resume classes at home with laptops through at least Jan. 14.

The vast majority of U.S. districts appear to be returning to in-person learning, but other large school systems including those in Newark, New Jersey, Milwaukee and Cleveland have gone back to remote learning as infections soar and sideline staff members. Dozens of smaller districts have followed, including many around Detroit, Chicago and Washington.

The disruptions also raise alarms about risks to students. Long stretches of remote learning over the last two years have taken a toll, leaving many kids with academic and mental health setbacks that experts are still trying to understand.

President Joe Biden, who campaigned on a promise to reopen classrooms, is pressing schools to remain open. With vaccines and regular virus testing, his administration has said there’s no reason to keep schools closed.

“Look, we have no reason to think at this point that omicron is worse for children than previous variants,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday. “We know that our kids can be safe when in school.”

But the reality for some districts is not so simple: Testing supplies have been scarce, and many districts face low vaccine uptake in their communities. In Detroit, just 44% of residents 5 and older have received a vaccine dose, compared with a statewide rate of 63%.

Exposed to COVID? How long to quarantine, according to CDC guidelines

In a letter to parents, Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said that in light of low vaccination rates among students and families, a return to the classroom would lead to “extreme levels of positive cases.”

“The only way we’re going to get to the other side of this pandemic is if we move to higher rates of vaccination,” Vitti said.

The closures are often driven by waves of teachers calling in sick. More than a third of Philadelphia’s 216 public schools have switched to remote learning through at least Friday, drawing an outcry from families that were given little time to prepare.

On Thursday, Chicago students remained out of school for a second straight day after school leaders failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union over virus safety protocols. The union wants to revert to remote instruction because of the infection surge.

In Detroit, both Peterson and her son, Joshua Jackson, 16, are vaccinated. Joshua would rather stay in-person and said it was more difficult for him to focus in a virtual classroom.

“I feel like I learned less,” the high school junior said. “I’m worried that we won’t go back to class. They (the district) did it before and said it only would be a short while. It turned out to be the whole school year.”

Officials in districts that are returning to online instruction insist the move is only temporary, with most intending to go back to in-person classes within a week or two. As infections reach record levels in some areas, some parents say it’s the right move.

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

Nicole Berry’s three children returned to Detroit classrooms last fall, but she has been keeping them home since she caught COVID-19 herself around Thanksgiving and got scared. Detroit gives families the option of full-time remote learning.

Berry, 48, juggles teaching them on her own while also working more than 40 hours per week.

“My children weren’t going back anyway. I’d already made the decision,” she said.

In Chicago, Jennifer Baez said she hopes the district will allow remote learning until the surge slows down. She and one of her sons got sick recently with COVID-19. She is not certain her kids will keep their masks on or that other precautions are in place.

Baez works remotely as a legal secretary. Because of her youngest son’s developmental delays, she is forced to sit with him for much of the school day in his general education classes, where he typically has a classroom aide.

“You just kind of learn to roll with the punches. I feel like as a mother we adapt,” Baez said. “If I got to be a lunch lady and a gym teacher and whatever else on top of my law office job, we just do it. Same way we’ve been doing it since 2020.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Schools in at least 10 states warned parents of a TikTok trend threatening nationwide school shootings, but no credible threat has been identified

A purported TikTok video trend warning of school violence on Friday has sparked nationwide alarm. Districts and schools across at least 10 states have warned people about the purported threats. There's little evidence to suggest the trend existed. TikTok said it can't find evidence on the app. A purported TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joshua Jackson
The Verge

Schools across US cancel classes over unconfirmed TikTok threats

School districts across the United States are cancelling classes on Friday, December 17th due to reports of threats that are supposedly being made on TikTok. Districts in California, Texas, Minnesota, and Missouri have said they plan to close down Friday in response, according to the districts and local media reports. Elsewhere, districts have said they plan to have heightened police presence or have emailed parents to say they’ve been investigating the allegations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The 74

When Schools Call the Cops on Students

The 2017-18 school year was difficult at Lakeland Union High School. Disciplinary problems came in waves for the Oneida County school — in February 2018, two students were arrested for making terror threats — just days after the mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “That was a rough year,” said Chad Gauerke, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Remote Learning#Philadelphia#Developmental Delays#Detroit#Ap#Omicron
albuquerqueexpress.com

Segregation returns to American schools

One state is paying black teachers more and giving them separate class rooms, while schools in another state are holding playground parties only for ?families of color.?. Alpha News reported on December 21 that a Minnesota school board unanimously voted to pay black teachers and Native-American teachers more than their white colleagues on no basis other than color - not for merit or seniority or for taking on extra duties. They also voted to segregate staff into separate parts of the school based solely on color.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
Eyewitness News

Petition calls for temporary return to remote learning

(WFSB) – One Meriden mother started a petition to temporarily bring back remote learning statewide. With COVID-19 infection rates as high as they are, on Sunday, Tiffany Torok decided to keep her kids home after winter break. She also started a petition calling for the return of remote learning...
WATERBURY, CT
KEYT

What parents should know about sending kids back to school during Omicron

Millions of American kids will head back to classrooms in the coming days — just as the Omicron variant is fueling record new Covid-19 case counts. And that has many parents wondering what’s safe as the most contagious variant yet sweeps the country. “We fear that it’s going...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KVAL

More schools return to remote learning after holiday break

WASHINGTON (TND) — The surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the omicron variant has caused several schools to keep their doors closed in the new year. Several districts across the country — including some in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio — have switched to remote learning, possibly for several weeks.
EDUCATION
districtadministration.com

Racial segregation remains a stubborn fact of life for many K-12 students

White students are especially likely to go to a school where most of their classmates share their racial or ethnic background, a new analysis has found. The same is true for students of all backgrounds but the rate remains highest among white children, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Department of Education data.
EDUCATION
KFOR

KFOR

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy