When it comes to understanding markets, it's far too costly to look at things from a simple, singular perspective. What may be good for today could be the dismay of tomorrow, and what seems supportive long term usually comes as bitter pill to swallow today. When it comes to weathering the blows of the market, it's vital to understand that there is always a long- and short-term game being played, and both are inherently important to understand. While Tuesday's advancement to $6.00 per bushel corn came as a heavy load to bear, there could be some good that comes from the corn's expensive price tag.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO