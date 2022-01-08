ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dallas Stars upset the Penguins 10 game winning streak 3-2

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars came from behind today to snap the Penguins 10 game winning streak 3-2 in the 3rd period. This was a monumental win for this young Stars team as they try to turn their season around after their COVID outbreak after Christmas. Here is how the Stars snapped the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Alexander Radulov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#St Louis Blues#The Penguins#Covid#Ballysportssw#Texashockey
