The guv is back in town!… The guv is back in town!…

Broward County, FL

By Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 1 day ago
This past week was what we in journalism call, “a week”.

Surging COVID infections. The anniversary of one of the most horrific events to ever take place on U.S. soil. Schools reopening amid uncertainty and anxiety. And oh yeah, more COVID cases.

But what kicked it all off when it came to premium, “subscriber-only” content was the surprise — and welcome — re-emergence of Gov. Ron DeSantis. For more than two weeks, as COVID cases and demands for tests surged around the state (fueled by the omicron variant) there was nary a peep from our state’s chief executive. Then, suddenly, at 6 a.m. Monday came an email announcing a long-awaited press briefing in Broward County … at 10:15 a.m.

Our reporters were there for his first public statement about the palpable fear manifesting in miles-long, hours-long lines of cars seeking a COVID test. The next day, DeSantis was here, in Palm Beach County. And we brought you his plans and comments, such as they were, with the appropriate context and perspective that our subscribers deserve.

To be sure, the governor wasn’t the only premium story in town. Post reporters and photographers were out looking for the most interesting, relevant, and important news to cover. Just a few: The loss of an education icon lauded by presidents. The impact of a proposed massive land swap on growth and development in western Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. An early hurricane forecast that barely moved the needle as county residents become more lax behind years of near misses.

Check out some more of our premium content from this past week below.

We appreciate the support of our subscribers. I hope you enjoy and decide to support local journalism. We'll make more.

And please, tell a friend.

Rick Christie

And you can always reach out to me at rchristie@pbpost.com and find me on Twitter at @rchristiepbp. Or send in a news tip to breakingnews@pbpost.com.

Comments / 13

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

