ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Gabe Sisk lifts No. 3 Ballard boys basketball team to win over No. 4 North Laurel

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41c7lx_0dgWsJW900

Gabe Sisk hit seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Ballard High School boys basketball team to a 97-83 victory over North Laurel on Saturday in the Second Chance Shootout at Lexington Catholic.

Sisk hit 7 of 13 3-point attempts and added seven rebounds and five assists to help the Bruins (12-4) – ranked No. 3 in the state by The Associated Press – get past the No. 4 Jaguars (10-4).

Senior center Maker Bar also had a big game for Ballard, posting 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. Kaden Stanton hit five 3-pointers and pitched in 17 points.

Related coverage:What to know about the boys basketball LIT

Ballard shot 58.1% from the field (36 of 62), compared with 45.3% (29 of 64) for North Laurel. The Bruins outscored the Jaguars 20-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Clay Sizemore scored 18 points to lead North Laurel. Reed Sheppard, a University of Kentucky commit, tallied 17 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds.

Ballard basketball: Ballard coach Chris Renner out with COVID-19

Ballard will open play in the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosting either Iroquois or Bullitt East.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

BALLARD 24 27 26 20 - 97

NORTH LAUREL 21 22 29 11 - 83

Ballard (12-4) – Chaunte Marrero 6, Keno Hayden 4, D.J. Tilford 5, Quel’Ron House 8, Kaden Stanton 17, Jalen Buford 9, Gabe Sisk 30, Maker Bar 18.

North Laurel (10-4) – Reed Sheppard 17, Chase Dotson 17, Colton Rawlings 6, Clay Sizemore 18, Brody Brock 10, Ryan Davidson 13, Caden Harris 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Field, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Lexington, KY
Education
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#University Of Kentucky#Highschool#Sports#Ballard High School#Lexington Catholic#The Associated Press#Maker Bar#Lit Ballard#Kyhighs#Quel#Chase Dotson 17
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy