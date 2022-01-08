Gabe Sisk lifts No. 3 Ballard boys basketball team to win over No. 4 North Laurel

Gabe Sisk hit seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Ballard High School boys basketball team to a 97-83 victory over North Laurel on Saturday in the Second Chance Shootout at Lexington Catholic.

Sisk hit 7 of 13 3-point attempts and added seven rebounds and five assists to help the Bruins (12-4) – ranked No. 3 in the state by The Associated Press – get past the No. 4 Jaguars (10-4).

Senior center Maker Bar also had a big game for Ballard, posting 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. Kaden Stanton hit five 3-pointers and pitched in 17 points.

Ballard shot 58.1% from the field (36 of 62), compared with 45.3% (29 of 64) for North Laurel. The Bruins outscored the Jaguars 20-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Clay Sizemore scored 18 points to lead North Laurel. Reed Sheppard, a University of Kentucky commit, tallied 17 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds.

Ballard will open play in the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosting either Iroquois or Bullitt East.

BALLARD 24 27 26 20 - 97

NORTH LAUREL 21 22 29 11 - 83

Ballard (12-4) – Chaunte Marrero 6, Keno Hayden 4, D.J. Tilford 5, Quel’Ron House 8, Kaden Stanton 17, Jalen Buford 9, Gabe Sisk 30, Maker Bar 18.

North Laurel (10-4) – Reed Sheppard 17, Chase Dotson 17, Colton Rawlings 6, Clay Sizemore 18, Brody Brock 10, Ryan Davidson 13, Caden Harris 2.