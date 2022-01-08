ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung first Korean to appear on cover of Vogue

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czhNr_0dgWrT3y00
Cover girl: Hoyeon Jung has more than 23.7 million followers on Instagram. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Hoyeon Jung has become the first South Korean person to grace the cover of Vogue magazine solo.

The model-turned-actress, who vaulted to international fame for her role in Netflix’s series “Squid Game,” has become the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram with 23.7 million followers, CNN reported.

Her performance as the North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok turned her into one of the show’s breakout stars, the network reported.

The 27-year-old is the cover star of Vogue’s February 2022 issue.

“Even if eight people loved me and only two people hated me, I always cried, at home alone,” Jung told Vogue. “Even now, I struggle with low-self-esteem.”

In her interview with writer Monica Kim, Jung talked about her rise through the ranks of the fashion world, the isolation she felt when modeling jobs dwindled and her resurgence thanks to “Squid Game.”

A few years after Jung placed second on “Korea’s Next Top Model” at age 19, she moved to New York, CNN reported. But after 2019, she was not in demand so she took up acting. The results have been overwhelming.

“The feeling, there’s a limit to what words can express,” Jung told Vogue, adding that she lost 8 pounds. “I don’t know why, but I couldn’t eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t trust it.”

Jung said her family kept her grounded after her recent success.

“My mom did joke that my acting was very realistic, like when I’m being mean to her,” Jung told Vogue. “My younger sister never really took an interest in my career. She just thinks of me as her older sibling, so when she told me that my acting was ‘not that bad’ in ‘Squid Game,’ I was quite surprised.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung

Ever since the South Korean survival drama Squid Game became last year’s cultural obsession, star Hoyeon Jung has become a household name. Prior to that show’s success, however, you might have known Jung from her modeling career: She’s walked during Seoul Fashion Week several times, as well as for Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Fendi, and more. Below, find five things you didn’t know about Vogue’s February cover star.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Mi-soo, 'Snowdrop' Actress, Dead at 29

Kim Mi-soo, the Korean actress known for her role on the Disney+ series Snowdrop, has died. She was 29. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” Landscape, the actress' agency, said in a statement to Variety. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoyeon Jung
KTVZ

Kim Mi-soo, South Korean actress and model, dies age 29

Kim Mi-soo, a South Korean actress who appeared in the Disney+ series “Snowdrop” and Netflix’s “Hellbound,” has died at the age of 29. The budding TV star and model’s death was announced Wednesday in a statement from her agency, Landscape Entertainment. “We’re having to...
WORLD
disneydining.com

Korean Disney Star Kim Mi-soo Dies Suddenly At 29

On January 5, it was announced that South Korean Disney star Kim Mi-soo had died unexpectedly at the age of 29. Kim was one of the stars of the Disney+ K-drama (Korean drama) Snowdrop that is an absolute hit in South Korea. At the time of her death, Kim was also working on another K-drama series for Disney+ called Kiss Six Sense. Filming on that series has been paused as the cast and crew mourn the star’s death.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jung Ho Yeon Breaks New Record By Becoming 1st Asian Independent Cover Model For US Vogue Magazine

Jung Ho Yeon became the first Asian independent model on Vogue magazine’s cover. Jung Ho Yeon received another perk following Squid Game’s success. Fans who have seen Squid Game recently got worried about Jung Ho Yeon’s health as the model-turned-actress showed worrying body transformation. Though she always had that slim physique, she exhibited a thinner appearance due to the stress the overnight fame caused.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Vogue Magazine#South Korean#Cnn#North Korean#Supernova
thebrag.com

‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae to sit out Golden Globes due to boycott

Despite being up for one of the biggest awards of the night, ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the Golden Globes. ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the Golden Globes due to Netflix’s boycott of the ceremony and COVID-19 issues. Lee is up for one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Hoyeon Jung Is Taking Over Hollywood, But She’s Been a Fashion Star for Years

If you’re a Squid Game fan, you likely fell in love with HoYeon Jung after binge-watching the popular 2021 Netflix series (Kang was one of our favorite characters, too!). But while it was the South Korean star’s first major acting gig, don’t go calling her a newcomer. Vogue’s February cover star is practically a veteran in the fashion industry, having worked as a model for just over a decade. We’re taking a look back at Jung’s most memorable fashion moments over the years, where she’s continued to dominate the runways, red carpets, and street style scene with her distinctive style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
digitalspy.com

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae teases storyline for season 2

Squid Game spoilers follow. Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has opened up on his expectations on the second season of Netflix's hit survival drama. The South Korean actor plays protagonist Seong Gi-hun, a man addicted to gambling who is recruited, together with other cash-strapped people, to play a series of children's games for the chance to win a substantial amount of money.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

HoYeon Jung Rocks the Coolest Sneakers of the Moment

If you’re not a heels fan, we’ve got some good news for you: Sneakers are still very much in for 2022. For one, the spring 2022 runways at Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta have all proven that a polished ensemble can still include casual (and, most importantly, flat) kicks. Street style-wise, we’ve also seen stars like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid wear elevated sneaks just this week. But it’s South Korean model and Squid Game star HoYeon Jung who’s truly kicking off the new year right by wearing one of the coolest sneakers of the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
albuquerqueexpress.com

O Yeong-Su wins his first Golden Globe for role in 'Squid Game'

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Uber popular show 'Squid Game' fame O Yeong-Su on Monday won a Golden Globe for his role of 'Oh II-nam' in the Korean drama. Alongside Yeong-Su, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) were nominated for the accolade.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy