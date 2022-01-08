ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets cut veteran DE Shaq Lawson, clear $9M in cap space

By Sam Robinson
Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson is done with New York. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Added as an 11th-hour replacement for the injured Carl Lawson, Shaq Lawson will not finish the season with the Jets. The Jets are cutting ties with the veteran defensive end, per a team announcement.

While Shaq Lawson has not been especially productive this season, he does have extensive experience as a key pass-rushing weapon. Because Lawson is being jettisoned after the trade deadline, he will head to waivers. Should Lawson be claimed, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason. If no team claims him, however, the sixth-year pass-rusher could still play for another team in the playoffs as a free agent.

The Jets will save $9M in cap space because of this move. That can be rolled over to their 2022 budget. Gang Green is now projected to possess more than $55M in 2022 cap space, but many moves will take place between now and when free agency opens in March.

A former Bills and Dolphins starter, Lawson was traded twice this year. The Texans acquired him from the Dolphins, and the rebuilding team sent the veteran edge defender to the Jets late this summer. The former first-round pick has just one sack in 14 games this season. Saturday’s transaction will give Lawson a chance to be with four teams over the past year.

The former Clemson standout registered 6.5 sacks in his 2019 contract year with the Bills, catching the attention of the Dolphins in free agency. Miami signed Lawson to a three-year, $30M deal in March 2020. The Texans reworked that contract last year. Lawson is signed through 2022; that deal carries an $8.9M base salary next season.

