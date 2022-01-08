ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Travis McMichael’s lawyer claims Ahmaud Arbery judge pressured by presidents

By Dana Kennedy
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W75rB_0dgWpwOV00
Travis McMichael's lawyer, Jason Sheffield believes the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery could have received lighter sentences. Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP

If presidents and celebrities hadn’t mouthed off about the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, they may have gotten lighter sentences, a lawyer who repped one of the accused claimed.

Everyone involved in the case – including cops, prosecutors, the jury and the judge – was under unnatural scrutiny from the very beginning, Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, told TMZ Saturday.

Anyone who showed any sympathy for his client was criticized and threatened, the lawyer insisted.

“So the decision-makers face the same fate if they don’t acknowledge the narrative that has been perpetrated by Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, as well as the national media, former presidents Obama, Trump and [current President] Biden, and top-level sports athletes and entertainers,” Sheffield said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHW75_0dgWpwOV00
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced all three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison.

Shooter McMichael, 35, and his 66-year-old father, ex-cop Gregory McMichael, were both told they would spend the rest of their lives behind bars without the possibility of parole. Even though they can never be released, both were also given an extra 20 years to run consecutively on a lesser aggravated assault charge.

Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, also got a life sentence, but with the possibility of parole — which he can only apply for after serving 30 years, when he will be 82.

Comments / 37

judy van coevering
1d ago

life sentences is what they deserve for this crime........long time to contemplate what went wrong and that pops got sonny involved in this......... lock them up......bet for the first 2 months after the murder they might have actually believed they were going to get away with it.......justice prevailed in georgia!!!

Reply(6)
30
Konareef
1d ago

If they hadn’t murdered the man in cold blood and weren’t the racists they are, they wouldn’t have been tried.

Reply(2)
12
Mr. Nice Guy
1d ago

This was cut and dry....Guilty by a jury of their peers. Personally I would have liked to see the death penalty....No sit on death row for decades. 1 appeal, you lose the appeal you and your family has 90 days to get your affairs in order, then on day 91 execute.

Reply
14
Related
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison, Mom Says “They Didn’t Want Him in Their Community”

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William Bryan all faced a minimum sentence of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. The father and son, Travis and Greg McMichael are not eligible for the possibility of parole. While the third accomplice and neighbor, Bryan will be eligible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
Bossip

Go To Jail, Then Hell: Reactions To Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, And William Bryan Being Sentenced To Life In Prison

Today, we watched the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery give their victim impact statements in court and it was absolutely devastating. Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, spoke about how he felt the need to protect his son from the very moment he was born. Ahmaud’s sister, Jasmine Arbery, spoke about his dark skin and athletic stature, no doubt an allusion to the fact that Black men of that type are typically stereotyped as potentially violent. Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, spoke about how broken her heart is and how evil the McMichael’s and William Bryan were to attack her son after his death in order to save themselves.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Family rejects plea deal where three murderers would be sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

The family of Ahmaud Arbery rejected an 11th-hour plea deal for the three men who murdered the Black man in Georgia in February 2020 which would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison on hate crimes charges.Attorney Lee Merritt said Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones had been approached by the Department of Justice about the plea deal earlier this week.The deal would have sentenced the three murderers – Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. – to 30 years in federal prison.“She rejected that offer because we believe that today the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Sentencing For The 3 Men Convicted of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Happens Today

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan all face minimum sentences of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in February...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Three Defendants Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery — Update

FOURTH UPDATE,12:09 PM: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced to life in prison without parole today in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentences on Friday. The men were charged after a video surfaced that showed them tracking down Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of coastal Georgia in February 2020. Bryan had taken the video of the chase, and that footage went viral, drawing calls for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Calls Out Defense Lawyer’s ‘Dirty Toenails’ Remark in Powerful Statement at Sentencing Hearing

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, delivered a powerful statement at the sentencing hearing for her son’s killers on Friday. Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were all found guilty on various charges related to the 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Arbery – who was murdered while out jogging.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Three men to be sentenced for murder of Black US jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering an African-American jogger after chasing him in their pickup trucks will be sentenced Friday in a case that highlighted tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were all convicted of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in November. Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 66, a retired police officer, and Bryan, 52, face potential life in prison for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Arbery. The trial was driven by graphic video of the armed men following Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood, suspecting with no evidence that he might have been a burglar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy