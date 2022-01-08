New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons odds, picks and prediction

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on divisional rival the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) to wrap up the regular season. Their game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below, we look at the Saints vs. Falcons odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Saints are still alive in the playoff race. They will clinch the last open playoff spot in the NFC with a win over the Falcons combined with a loss by the San Francisco 49ers to the Los Angeles Rams.

New Orleans is coming off an 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Saints have won three of their last four games.

The Falcons beat the Saints in New Orleans 27-25 back in Week 9. They have lost two of their last three games, including a 29-15 loss in Week 17 to the Buffalo Bills. QB Matt Ryan’s 3,752 passing yards are his fewest in a season since 2010. The Falcons average only 18.3 points per game.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NFL Week 18 picks and predictions

Saints at Falcons odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 4:38 p.m. ET.

Money line: Saints -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Falcons +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Saints -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Falcons +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS): Saints -3.5 (-105) | Falcons +3.5 (-115)

Saints -3.5 (-105) | Falcons +3.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 39.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Saints at Falcons key injuries

Saints

T Terron Armstead (knee) out

(knee) out DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out S P.J. Williams (ankle) out

(ankle) out T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable RB Mark Ingram (knee) questionable

Falcons

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable OL Jalen Mayfield (back) questionable

Let’s Make This Interesting

Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Saints at Falcons odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Saints 20, Falcons 13

The Saints have everything to play for. The 49ers’ game will be going on at the same time so the Saints will not know the outcome of that game until the outcome of their own. They have the No. 4 scoring defense in the league against a team that struggles to score.

BET the SAINTS (-190).

The Saints are 8-8 ATS compared to Atlanta’s 6-9-1 ATS record.

The Falcons have not covered the spread in the last three weeks, while the Saints have covered the spread in three of their last four games.

Neither team scores much but the Saints’ defense is legitimately good.

BET the SAINTS -3.5 (-105).

The Saints have scored 30 combined points in their last three games.

The Falcons only average 18.3 points against everyone’s defenses. Against the Saints in a game they need for the playoffs? Don’t expect them to be able to do much.

Take UNDER 39.5 (-108).

: NFL Week 18 odds and lines

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).