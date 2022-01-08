ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383lZv_0dgWpsrb00

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on divisional rival the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) to wrap up the regular season. Their game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below, we look at the Saints vs. Falcons odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Saints are still alive in the playoff race. They will clinch the last open playoff spot in the NFC with a win over the Falcons combined with a loss by the San Francisco 49ers to the Los Angeles Rams.

New Orleans is coming off an 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Saints have won three of their last four games.

The Falcons beat the Saints in New Orleans 27-25 back in Week 9. They have lost two of their last three games, including a 29-15 loss in Week 17 to the Buffalo Bills. QB Matt Ryan’s 3,752 passing yards are his fewest in a season since 2010. The Falcons average only 18.3 points per game.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NFL Week 18 picks and predictions

Saints at Falcons odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 4:38 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Saints -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Falcons +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Saints -3.5 (-105) | Falcons +3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 39.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Saints at Falcons key injuries

Saints

  • T Terron Armstead (knee) out
  • DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) questionable
  • CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) out
  • S P.J. Williams (ankle) out
  • T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) questionable
  • RB Mark Ingram (knee) questionable

Falcons

  • TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable
  • OL Jalen Mayfield (back) questionable

Let’s Make This Interesting

Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Saints at Falcons odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Saints 20, Falcons 13

The Saints have everything to play for. The 49ers’ game will be going on at the same time so the Saints will not know the outcome of that game until the outcome of their own. They have the No. 4 scoring defense in the league against a team that struggles to score.

BET the SAINTS (-190).

The Saints are 8-8 ATS compared to Atlanta’s 6-9-1 ATS record.

The Falcons have not covered the spread in the last three weeks, while the Saints have covered the spread in three of their last four games.

Neither team scores much but the Saints’ defense is legitimately good.

BET the SAINTS -3.5 (-105).

The Saints have scored 30 combined points in their last three games.

The Falcons only average 18.3 points against everyone’s defenses. Against the Saints in a game they need for the playoffs? Don’t expect them to be able to do much.

Take UNDER 39.5 (-108).

: NFL Week 18 odds and lines

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Which team gets the final NFC playoff spot: 49ers or Saints?

Either the San Francisco 49ers or the New Orleans Saints will be making the NFC playoffs. With only one playoff berth left to be had, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon. While they are not facing each other head-to-head...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta

The New Orleans Saints placed tackle ﻿Caleb Benenoch﻿ on the Reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive tackle ﻿Malcolm Roach﻿ (standard), defensive back ﻿KeiVarae Russell﻿(standard), and guard/center Will Clapp(Covid-19) have been elevated from the practice squad. The Saints (8-8) will...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Atlanta#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Atlanta Falcons#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Nfc#The Los Angeles Rams#The Carolina Panthers#The Buffalo Bills#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Cb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy