Three Wake Forest players surrounded Jimmy Boeheim as he drove toward the right elbow, and when the fourth — Buddy Boeheim's defender — faded toward him too, he kicked the ball out to his brother in the corner. It was a split-second opening of a shooting window, and sometimes, that's all Buddy needed to connect. Sometimes, it was all he had. In response to Buddy's March 2021 eruption, the stretch of games where he topped 25 points in four of seven games, defenses this season have doubled him, face-guarded him, rarely switched away from him and, on three different occasions, bottled him up and limited him to single-digit point totals.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO