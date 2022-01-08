ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Magnolia Network pulls ‘Home Work’ following allegations of shoddy renovations from frustrated homeowners

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVEi6_0dgWojqP00

(NEXSTAR) – “Home Work,” an original series produced for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, has been pulled from the schedule after homeowners who were featured on the show complained of frustrating experiences with the hosts and shoddy workmanship on behalf of the production’s contractors.

Several homeowners have come forward in recent days to claim that they were either misled about the renovation projects, some of which ended up over budget, unfinished or poorly executed.

Aubry Bennion, one of the homeowners who participated in the show, said she first spoke with the “Home Work” hosts Candis and Andy Meredith after submitting an audition tape in 2019. She was ultimately chosen to be featured on the show, with kitchen renovations to begin a few months later.

From the start, Bennion claimed that “communication was disastrous” with the show’s team. She also alleged that Candis suggested making unneeded and ultimately detrimental choices, like removing an egress point that was required by code, and creating a drainage problem by attempting to install a deck (to fix the egress problem). She also claims they hired uninsured and unlicensed workers.

Bennion further alleged that she repeatedly asked for updates on the budget, and was reassured by Candis that the costs wouldn’t exceed what the two had discussed prior to filming. Nearly four months into the project, Bennion claims Candis told her that the $25,000 budget wasn’t enough, and that she would need an additional $15,000.

Bennion said she’s finally sharing her side of the story because, “after two years, they’re being celebrated and promoted while the people they hurt along the way have gotten nowhere.”

“People, bank accounts, livelihoods, families, our health, sanity … all of us have been left on the cutting room floor,” Bennion wrote on Instagram . “I’m speaking up to protect potential future victims from their dangerous pattern of behavior.”

At least two other clients have come forward with less-than-flattering accounts of their time filming “Home Work,” including Teisha Hawley, who claims she and her husband were told the work to their home would only take three to four weeks. The work instead lasted for months, during which time a contractor fell through the floor into the basement of the home, where Teisha and her family were living during renovations. After around eight or ten weeks, Hawley said they were told their $45,000 budget wasn’t enough, and an additional $35,000 to $40,000 was needed to finish the work.

“To say it was awful and emotional would be an understatement,” Hawley wrote on Instagram. “[Two] years later talking about it makes me sick and brings tears to my eyes.”

A third woman, Vienna Goates, also said on Instagram that she and her husband wired $50,000 to the Merediths in Feb. 2020, but requested it back after work was delayed for months. They were ultimately refunded $14,000 of their $50,000 deposit, and have hired an attorney to collect the rest.

The Merediths have since shared a lengthy response to the allegations on social media, claiming there’s more to these stories that the homeowners are sharing.

“We’ve seen stories that [have] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy,” the pair wrote. “We will never take away their truth and how they are feeling. We can only say that there are two sides to every story and while we chose not to go public with our truth, because we know how hurtful this feels, we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture.”

The full statement posted to their Instagram account can be found here .

Allison Page, the president of the Magnolia Network, has since confirmed that “Home Work” will be removed from Magnolia’s schedule amid an investigation.

“Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith,” wrote Page in an emailed statement provided to Nexstar. “Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove ‘Home Work’ from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

It’s worth noting, however, that not everyone who came forward this week was critical of Candis and Andy’s work. On Instagram, another woman gushed about the job they did building her a “reading cottage.” They did “beautiful work” on the project, she said, despite it taking longer than expected.

The Magnolia Network, a rebranding of the DIY Network, is a joint venture between Discovery, Inc., and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Victim identified in fatal Brockport workplace accident

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Brockport Police Department say a man died Friday while operating a forklift at Lineage Logistics. According to police, they found that the individual was operating a forklift around 7:30 a.m., and while he was backing up, his body was caught between a pole and the machine. He was […]
BROCKPORT, NY
People

Stars of Magnolia Network's Home Work Speak Out After Clients Recount Renovation Horror Stories

Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after several of their former clients detailed how they believe they were scammed by the couple. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the pair, whose show Home Work made its TV debut with the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network on Wednesday and was pulled off the network Friday, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. The show follows the Utah-based couple as they renovate a 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into a home for their blended family of nine and tackle room makeovers for clients.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
Food52

The 5 Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch on Magnolia Network

Joanna Gaines is… kind of perfect. She makes Birkenstocks look chic, has given us all the gift of farmhouse-style decor (on a budget, thanks to her Hearth & Hand collection at Target), she’s a supermom and she’s a super designer Naturally, we were elated to learn that DIY Network (another old fave) was relaunching this year as Magnolia Network.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Work#Magnolia Network#Nexstar#Instagram
CinemaBlend

Joanna Gaines Shares Thankful Message With Fans After Seeing Giant Magnolia Network Ad In Times Square

It’s been a long road to get here, but fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines who’ve been looking forward to seeing everything they have planned with their new channel, the Magnolia Network, will finally be able to see it launch fully early in 2022. Now that several years of work have come to fruition, Joanna Gaines has shared a very thankful message with her fans, after seeing a giant Magnolia Network ad in Times Square.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Home Work stars Andy and Candis Meredith 'adamantly deny that we have ever stolen money from these clients' as Magnolia Network pulls their show in wake of allegations

House-flippers Andy and Candis Meredith have released a statement after their show Home Work was pulled by the Magnolia Network. The couple are facing allegations that they ripped off clients, let budgets spin out of control, performed poor work and ran an unsafe work environment. In their defense the duo...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheDailyBeast

Chip and Joanna Gaines Pull ‘Home Work’ From New Cable Channel After Complaints of Damage

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hot-off-the-presses cable channel is already feeling some cracks in its foundation. Magnolia Network, launched in partnership with Discovery just this week, announced Friday that it would pull the series “Home Work” after multiple featured homeowners said their houses had suffered damages during renovations and filming. Magnolia Network president Allison Page said in a statement, “Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove ‘Home Work’ from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.” The show features remodels done by hosts Andy and Candis Meredith in Utah.
TV SERIES
fox44news.com

Magnolia Network officially launches

WACO, Texas – The Magnolia Empire officially has its own cable network. The Magnolia Network, backed by Chip and Joanna Gaines, started broadcasting on Wednesday morning. It takes the place of the Discovery’s DIY Network. Magnolia was supposed to launch back in 2020, but things were delayed by...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Yanks ‘Home Work’ After Hosts Accused of Blowing Budgets and Deadlines: “Remodel From Hell”

Magnolia Network, the new joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, has removed one of its series from the air two days after the channel’s launch amid accusations of poor work and unexpected costs against its hosts. A rep for the network, which debuted Wednesday, confirmed that Home Work has been yanked after allegations surfaced against hosts Andy and Candis Meredith by homeowners on social media. “Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith,” Magnolia Network Allison Page said in a statement. “Within the last few days, we have...
TV & VIDEOS
WacoTrib.com

Magnolia Network making cable TV debut Wednesday

The Magnolia Network, created by Waco power couple Joanna and Chip Gaines, pulls aside the reveal to its cable television address Wednesday, expanding its viewing audience after a year on the streaming service Discovery+. Highlighting the new network is the season opener at 8 p.m. Wednesday of “Fixer Upper: Welcome...
WACO, TX
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy