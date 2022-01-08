ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dunn leads Temple past East Carolina 78-75 at buzzer

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dgWoh4x00

Damian Dunn hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Temple to a 78-75 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Damian Dunn had a career-high 33 points to lead the Owls.

Dunn hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Nick Jourdain had 16 points for Temple (9-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Williams added 10 points, six assists and three blocks. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

Alanzo Frink had 15 points for the Pirates (10-4, 1-1). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Vance Jackson had 12 points.

Tristen Newton, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Pirates, had only 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Kinston native hits winner at buzzer as Temple tops ECU

PHILADELPHIA – Former Kinston High School star Damian Dunn hit a three-point field goal as time expired Saturday afternoon, lifting Temple to a 78-75 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina at the Liacouras Center. The Pirates (10-4, 1-1 AAC) played their first true road game of the season while the Owls (9-6, 2-2 AAC) […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzer#Temple#Pirates#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Kane, Joens lead No. 12 Iowa State women past TCU 78-47

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian. Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season.
AMES, IA
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
TheHDRoom

East Carolina vs Temple Basketball Live Streaming Online

The East Carolina Pirates (10-3) are a perfect 1-0 in AAC Men’s basketball games thus far this season. On Saturday ECU will aim for 2-0 against the Temple Owls (8-6) with tip-off set for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT from the Liacouras Center. This ECU and Temple...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

ECU falls on Damian Dunn's game-winning shot at Temple

East Carolina’s men’s basketball team seemed poised to pull out another dramatic victory on Saturday at the Liacouras Center. But Temple standout and Kinston native Damian Dunn had other plans. Dunn scored a game-high 33 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, to give the Owls a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

503K+
Followers
126K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy