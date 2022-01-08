ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Holden scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 72-58

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State beat IUPUI 72-58 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright State (8-7, 5-1 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Grant Basile added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tim Finke had 11 points.

Azariah Seay had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-11, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Bakari LaStrap added 11 points. Boston Stanton III had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Related
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
kion546.com

Olaniyi, Greene lead Stony Brook past Maine 80-72

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Elijah Olaniyi and Tykei Greene scored 16 points apiece as Stony Brook defeated Maine 80-72. Anthony Roberts added 15 points for the Seawolves. Sam Ihekwoaba led the Black Bears with a season-high 22 points.
STONY BROOK, NY
1460 ESPN Yakima

Trammell Scores 32 to Lift Seattle Past Chicago St. 93-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Darrion Trammell tied his career high with a season-high 32 points as Seattle defeated Chicago State 93-77. Trammell hit all 13 of his foul shots. He added eight assists and five steals. Emeka Udenyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (10-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Vas Pandza had 12 points. Ali Abdou Dibba had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (4-12, 0-3), who have now lost five games in a row. Jahsean Corbett added 13 points. Bryce Johnson had 10 points.
NBA
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
FOX59

Williams leads No. 3 Purdue past Penn State 74-67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67 on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
