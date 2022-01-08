ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Selden scores 20 to carry Gardner-Webb over Hampton 78-69

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dgWoA9600

Anthony Selden had a career-high 20 points as Gardner-Webb topped Hampton 78-69 on Saturday.

Selden hit 8 of 10 shots.

Lance Terry had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. D'Maurian Williams added 11 points. Kareem Reid had nine rebounds.

Russell Dean had 27 points for the Pirates (4-8, 0-1). Najee Garvin added 20 points and five assists. DeAngelo Epps had 13 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Hickory Daily Record

Hibriten's Whittington signs with Gardner-Webb for golf

Hibriten senior Maddox Whittington signed his national letter of intent this week to play golf at Gardner-Webb University this fall. Seated, from left, are his mother Tammy, Maddox and his father Jeff. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, Maddox's brother Tucker, Hibriten assistant coach Aaron Ranger Tucker, Hibriten head coach Larry Taylor and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
FOX Sports

Hopkins scores 19 to lead Siena over Fairfield 69-62

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Hopkins posted 19 points and eight rebounds as Siena beat Fairfield 69-62 on Sunday. Aidan Carpenter had 15 points for Siena (5-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jared Billups added 11 points. Jackson Stormo had 10 points. Anthony Gaines had 9 points and 10 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
ABC News

ABC News

503K+
Followers
126K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy